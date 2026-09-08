Congress protested BRS MLC Madhusudan's alleged derogatory remarks against Dalit Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. AICC Secretary Sachin Sawant accused BRS of a 'Manuvadi' mindset, while KTR was detained amid escalating political tensions.

Congress Protests 'Manuvadi' Mindset Over Remarks

Congress leaders on Tuesday staged a demonstration at Gandhi Bhavan in protest over the alleged derogatory statements made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC T Madhusudan against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary and Telangana Congress Incharge Sachin Sawant slammed the opposition party, alleging that BRS MLC Madhusudan's remarks against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar reflect that the BRS shares a 'Manuvadi' ideology with the BJP and RSS. Targeting the opposition, the AICC Secretary further declared that the people of Telangana will certainly show them their place and the right path, emphasising that such a mindset is contrary to the ideology of Babasaheb Ambedkar. "The BRS, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the RSS share the same 'Manuvadi' ideology. This incident proves it, and the people of Telangana will certainly show them their place and the right path, because this mindset runs counter to the ideology of Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is the same mindset that called for a 'purification' ritual following Mallikarjun Kharge's speech... Just because the Speaker is a Dalit, you feel entitled to hurl abuse at him? We will vehemently oppose this mindset..." said Sawant.

KTR Detained Amid Escalating Tensions

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was detained by police as he alleged that the Telangana Police were facilitating the movement of Congress workers and leaders towards the residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). KTR alleged that while Congress workers and leaders were being allowed to proceed towards KCR's residence, BRS leaders and workers were being stopped by police. KTR further alleged that the police were “paving the way for an attack on KCR’s residence” by putting up barricades and facilitating the movement of Congress workers. He also warned that the government and police machinery would be held responsible if any untoward incident occurred at KCR’s residence.

CM Expresses Solidarity with Speaker

The controversy erupted on the opening day of the Assembly session following a confrontation between BRS leaders and officials on the Assembly premises. The incident subsequently escalated into a fresh political face-off between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS.

Following the incident, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday called on Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar at his chamber and expressed solidarity with him following the stormy developments witnessed on the first day of the Assembly session. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister met the Speaker against the backdrop of Monday’s incidents on the Assembly premises involving Opposition BRS leaders and officials. (ANI)