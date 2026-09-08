A disturbing CCTV video from a Vietnam school has gone viral after a teenage student allegedly attacked five female classmates with a knife, leaving them injured and sparking concern across social media.

A disturbing CCTV video from Vietnam has surfaced online, showing a teenage student allegedly attacking five female classmates with a knife inside a school. The incident reportedly took place on September 4 in Thanh An commune.

What Happened Inside The School?

According to reports, the incident occurred at a school in Thanh An commune in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City. A student born in 2011 allegedly attacked five female classmates with a knife inside the school premises.

The CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media, appears to capture students moving through a school corridor shortly before and during the incident. The disturbing visuals have sparked concern among viewers.

Five Students Injured In Attack

Five students were reportedly injured in the attack and were immediately taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Initial reports circulating online had made varying claims about the severity of their injuries.

Authorities have reportedly confirmed that the injured students were receiving medical care and were under observation following the incident.

Police Investigate The Incident

Police in Thanh An reportedly reached the school soon after the incident and took the accused student into custody with the assistance of school security personnel.

An investigation is underway to establish what led to the attack and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The CCTV footage has since gained widespread attention on social media.