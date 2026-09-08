The NHRC has directed the Delhi Chief Secretary and UGC Chairman to coordinate with Delhi University and submit a comprehensive, action-oriented report on augmenting hostel facilities for students, setting a deadline of October 15, 2026.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken serious cognisance of the lack of adequate and affordable hostel facilities for students of the University of Delhi (DU), particularly those coming from outside Delhi, and has directed the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) to take necessary action to augment hostel accommodation.

Background of the Complaint

The matter was taken up before the Commission last year, in 2025, following a complaint filed by The Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation. The complainant highlighted that the University of Delhi has around 72,000 undergraduate students, while the availability of hostel accommodation is highly inadequate. It was submitted that students coming from outside Delhi often have to depend on expensive PG accommodation or private rented premises, placing an additional financial burden on them and affecting their education and well-being.

University's Response Deemed Inadequate

The Commission had taken up the matter as an issue concerning the human rights of students. On September 30, 2025, the matter was considered by the NHRC Bench headed by Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Hon’ble Member, which sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the concerned authorities under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. As the requisite report was not received within the stipulated period, the Commission issued a reminder to the concerned authorities and granted additional time for submission of the report.

Subsequently, the response furnished by the University of Delhi was taken on record. In its response, the University of Delhi stated that its undergraduate programmes are offered through 65 constituent/affiliated colleges. The University also referred to the accommodation difficulties faced by students coming from outside Delhi and informed the Commission about the need for infrastructure improvement, including additional/new hostel facilities. However, the Commission observed that the University’s response did not adequately address the core issue raised in the complaint. The response did not provide a clear assessment of the existing hostel capacity and the actual shortfall, the additional capacity required, the need for new hostels, the financial responsibilities involved, or a definite timeline for implementation.

NHRC Demands Comprehensive Action Plan

The NHRC Bench headed by Priyank Kanoongo has now directed the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Chairman, UGC, to coordinate with the University of Delhi and submit a comprehensive, specific and action-oriented report for increasing hostel accommodation. The Commission has made it clear that the proposed plan should not be restricted merely to construction of new hostels. It should also examine possibilities for upgradation, expansion, renovation and augmentation of existing hostel infrastructure, along with assessing the feasibility and requirement of new or additional hostel facilities.

The proposed report is required to assess the existing hostel capacity and infrastructure, examine the possibilities for renovation, upgradation and expansion, and determine the requirement and feasibility of new or additional hostels. It should also assess the requirements of each college individually, propose suitable interventions, determine the institutional and financial responsibilities, and provide a clear timeline for implementation.

Deadline for Action-Oriented Report

The NHRC has directed the Chief Secretary, Delhi and the Chairman, UGC, to submit the specific, consolidated and action-oriented report in coordination with the University of Delhi within four weeks. The Commission has fixed October 15, 2026 as the deadline for submission of the report. The proceedings, initiated last year in response to concerns regarding inadequate hostel facilities for Delhi University students, have now moved towards a concrete and time-bound institutional response. The Commission’s intervention seeks to ensure that access to higher education is not limited merely to securing admission, but is supported by adequate and affordable residential facilities for students as well. (ANI)