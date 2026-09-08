Congress workers protested at KCR's residence over remarks against the Assembly Speaker. BRS alleged police complicity, leading to a political showdown. BRS leader KTR was detained while attempting to reach KCR's house to 'protect' him.

Congress Protests Outside KCR's Residence

Congress workers on Tuesday staged a protest outside the residence of BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in Erravalli over alleged remarks made by BRS MLCs Madhu and Naveen Reddy against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar outside the Assembly. The protestors raised slogans against the BRS leaders and demanded action over the alleged remarks against the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the BRS alleged that police provided escorts to the Congress workers during the protest outside KCR's residence.

The controversy erupted on the opening day of the Assembly session following a confrontation between BRS leaders and officials on the Assembly premises. The incident subsequently escalated into a fresh political face-off between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS.

KTR Detained, BRS Alleges Police Bias

BRS chief KTR was detained by police on Tuesday as he alleged that the Telangana Police were facilitating the movement of Congress workers and leaders towards the residence of KCR. KTR alleged that while Congress workers and leaders were being allowed to proceed towards KCR's residence, BRS leaders and workers were being stopped by police. “Police are facilitating Congress goons and rowdies who have been externed from the city, escorting them right up to KCR gari residence,” KTR.

KT Rama Rao, senior leader T Harish Rao and other party MLAs set out on foot towards Erravelli after police stopped their vehicles near Hakimpet. Police were heavily deployed at Bollaram crossroads and stopped the BRS MLAs from proceeding towards Erravelli, where KCR is located. Following the police action, KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS legislators began walking towards Erravelli.

The BRS alleged that police were attempting to arrest its MLAs who were heading to Erravelli to "protect" KCR, while Congress leaders allegedly heading towards the area were being allowed to proceed freely.

CM Expresses Solidarity with Speaker

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday called on Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar at his chamber and expressed solidarity with him following the stormy developments witnessed on the first day of the Assembly session. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister met the Speaker against the backdrop of Monday’s incidents on the Assembly premises involving Opposition BRS leaders and officials. (ANI)