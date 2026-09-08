A viral video from Jaipur shows a woman stopping her car mid-road during an argument, blocking an ambulance carrying a heart patient and raising concerns over emergency vehicle priority.

A video from Jaipur has sparked outrage after showing a woman stopping her car in the middle of the road while filming an argument with another driver. Just a few meters behind her, an ambulance carrying a patient with heart complications was stuck in traffic, its siren blaring continuously.

The incident occurred near the HP Petrol Pump on Panchyawala–Vaishali Marg West. The ambulance was unable to move forward as the road remained blocked during the confrontation.

Argument Blocks Emergency Vehicle

The video showed the woman recording from inside her car while engaged in a dispute with the driver behind her. Meanwhile, the ambulance struggled to get through, highlighting how delays caused by road arguments can put lives at risk.

Observers noted that while disagreements and filming can wait, ambulances must always be given priority to ensure patients receive timely medical care. The incident has raised concerns about civic sense and the importance of keeping roads clear for emergency vehicles. Social media users criticised the woman’s actions, pointing out that blocking an ambulance can have serious consequences.