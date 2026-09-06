Congress announces major organisational changes, appointing Sachin Pilot as Punjab in-charge and Randeep Surjewala for Gujarat. The reshuffle is seen as a reflection of Rahul Gandhi's vision for social justice and empowerment of grassroots leaders.

Key Appointments in Major Reshuffle The All India Congress Committee on Saturday announced new appointments and reassignments for key party functionaries with immediate effect. According to a press release issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Punjab, while Randeep Singh Surjewala has been assigned as the General Secretary In-charge of Gujarat. In addition to this new role, Surjewala will also hold the additional responsibility of General Secretary In-charge of Karnataka. Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel has been shifted and appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Assam. Other key appointments include Sukhdeo Bhagat as In-charge of Chhattisgarh, Sirivella Prasad as In-charge of Maharashtra, and PV Mohan as In-charge of Andhra Pradesh. Emphasis on Social Justice and Representation Bhupesh Baghel, PV Mohan and Sachin Pilot come from the OBC community, while Sukhdev Bhagat belongs to the ST community and Dr. Sirivella Prasad is from the Dalit community. Elevation of Grassroots Organisational Leaders Another significant development is the growing prominence being given to AICC secretaries and grassroots organisational leaders. Sanjay Dutt has been made in-charge of Haryana, PV Mohan of Andhra Pradesh, and Sirivella Prasad of Maharashtra. Until recently, all three were serving as AICC secretaries and co-in-charges in different states. The same approach is visible in other appointments as well. AICC Secretary P Viswanathan has been inducted as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu Government from the Congress quota. In Kerala, AICC secretaries have also been given ministerial responsibilities. Similarly, BV Srinivas, an OBC leader and AICC Secretary, has been elevated as the Chief Organiser of the Congress Seva Dal—another important indication of the increasing importance being given to organisational workers and grassroots leadership. Three other AICC secretaries, Pranav Jha, Christopher Tilak and Mansoor Ali Khan, were fielded in the Rajya Sabha elections, with two of them now elected as Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Redefined Roles for Senior Leaders It is also important to note that the organisational role of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is yet to be clearly defined in the new arrangement. She continues to serve as an AICC General Secretary, but, unlike earlier, she has not been assigned charge of any particular state. She previously served as the AICC General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress. Another name worth noting in this context is Mukul Wasnik. He has been relieved of his responsibility as AICC in-charge of Gujarat Congress, but continues to serve as a General Secretary of the AICC. His continued presence in the Congress’s central organisation indicates that the changes involve a redistribution of organisational responsibilities rather than simply the removal of senior leaders. Pilot Takes Charge Amid Punjab Infighting A big Challenge for the party is in Punjab, where Assembly Polls are due in the next few months, and the party is facing infighting and resentment against state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Now the party has replaced Bhupesh Baghel with Sachin Pilot as an Incharge of the state unit. 'Less Noise, More Work': A New Philosophy Taken together, these developments convey a clear message: those who work quietly, build the organisation at the grassroots and deliver results are increasingly being given greater responsibility and recognition. This is more than just a reshuffle of responsibilities. It reflects an organisational philosophy centred on social justice, wider representation, grassroots leadership and performance. A senior functionary said, "The message is clear: less noise, more work; wider representation; stronger grassroots organisation. And, at least in this instance, Rahul Gandhi’s emphasis on social justice appears to be finding a visible place in the Congress organisation." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The latest organisational changes in the Congress carry a powerful political message that Rahul Gandhi’s vision of social justice, representation and empowerment is increasingly being reflected in the party’s new team.The All India Congress Committee on Saturday announced new appointments and reassignments for key party functionaries with immediate effect. According to a press release issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Punjab, while Randeep Singh Surjewala has been assigned as the General Secretary In-charge of Gujarat. In addition to this new role, Surjewala will also hold the additional responsibility of General Secretary In-charge of Karnataka. Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel has been shifted and appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Assam. Other key appointments include Sukhdeo Bhagat as In-charge of Chhattisgarh, Sirivella Prasad as In-charge of Maharashtra, and PV Mohan as In-charge of Andhra Pradesh.Bhupesh Baghel, PV Mohan and Sachin Pilot come from the OBC community, while Sukhdev Bhagat belongs to the ST community and Dr. Sirivella Prasad is from the Dalit community.Another significant development is the growing prominence being given to AICC secretaries and grassroots organisational leaders. Sanjay Dutt has been made in-charge of Haryana, PV Mohan of Andhra Pradesh, and Sirivella Prasad of Maharashtra. Until recently, all three were serving as AICC secretaries and co-in-charges in different states. The same approach is visible in other appointments as well. AICC Secretary P Viswanathan has been inducted as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu Government from the Congress quota. In Kerala, AICC secretaries have also been given ministerial responsibilities. Similarly, BV Srinivas, an OBC leader and AICC Secretary, has been elevated as the Chief Organiser of the Congress Seva Dal—another important indication of the increasing importance being given to organisational workers and grassroots leadership. Three other AICC secretaries, Pranav Jha, Christopher Tilak and Mansoor Ali Khan, were fielded in the Rajya Sabha elections, with two of them now elected as Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.It is also important to note that the organisational role of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is yet to be clearly defined in the new arrangement. She continues to serve as an AICC General Secretary, but, unlike earlier, she has not been assigned charge of any particular state. She previously served as the AICC General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress. Another name worth noting in this context is Mukul Wasnik. He has been relieved of his responsibility as AICC in-charge of Gujarat Congress, but continues to serve as a General Secretary of the AICC. His continued presence in the Congress’s central organisation indicates that the changes involve a redistribution of organisational responsibilities rather than simply the removal of senior leaders.A big Challenge for the party is in Punjab, where Assembly Polls are due in the next few months, and the party is facing infighting and resentment against state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Now the party has replaced Bhupesh Baghel with Sachin Pilot as an Incharge of the state unit.Taken together, these developments convey a clear message: those who work quietly, build the organisation at the grassroots and deliver results are increasingly being given greater responsibility and recognition. This is more than just a reshuffle of responsibilities. It reflects an organisational philosophy centred on social justice, wider representation, grassroots leadership and performance. A senior functionary said, "The message is clear: less noise, more work; wider representation; stronger grassroots organisation. And, at least in this instance, Rahul Gandhi’s emphasis on social justice appears to be finding a visible place in the Congress organisation." (ANI)