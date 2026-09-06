President Droupadi Murmu has appointed BJP MP and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma as the new Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Sharma, who was a Rajya Sabha MP, pledged to fulfill the duty with complete dedication.

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday has appointed BJP MP Dinesh Sharma as the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a communique said.

Rashtrapati Bhavan said the appointment of Sharma will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. The communique stated, “The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr. Dinesh Sharma as Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

'A Profound Responsibility': Dinesh Sharma

Expressing gratitude to President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dinesh Sharma said fulfill this duty with complete devotion, honesty, and dedication. "Hon'ble President, Hon'ble Prime Minister, Hon'ble Home Minister, and the party's central leadership—my heartfelt thanks. For this important responsibility, I express my deepest gratitude from the heart to all esteemed elders, well-wishers, friends, and fellow citizens, who have continuously inspired me with their good wishes and blessings. This is not merely a position for me, but a profound responsibility toward the Constitution, the nation, and public service. I pledge to fulfill this duty with complete devotion, honesty, and dedication. May your affection, trust, and blessings always remain with me in this manner," BJP MP wrote on X. https://x.com/drdineshbjp/status/2096333902382342409?s=20

Dinesh Sharma's Political Career

Sharma, 62, earlier served as deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2017 to 2022 and previously served as the Mayor of Lucknow.

Later he went on to become an MP in the Rajya Sabha. Sharma was nominated as the BJP candidate for the 2023 Rajya Sabha by-election from Uttar Pradesh. He was elected unopposed, thereby becoming a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on November 25. He was also on the panel of vice chairpersons in the Rajya Sabha.

Role of the Lieutenant Governor

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are administered as a Union Territory, with the Lieutenant Governor serving as its constitutional head. (ANI)