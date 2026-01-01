Senior BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao has dismissed speculation about former Telangana minister Konda Surekha joining the BJP. He declared that the party would not become a “bin” for leaders disgruntled with their existing political outfits.

BJP Not a 'Bin' for Disgruntled Leaders

Senior BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday sought to put a lid on speculation that former Telangana minister Konda Surekha could be headed for the BJP, declaring that the party would not become a “bin” for leaders disgruntled with their existing political outfits.

In a post on X, Rao questioned the media’s eagerness to “drag BJP into every speculative political story” at a time when a crisis appeared to be unfolding in the Congress. Though he did not name Surekha, he used her photograph with the post, making the context of his remarks apparent.

“Is this an attempt to prematurely stop the game, divert the narrative, and help Congress nip its troubles in the bud?” he asked, suggesting that the speculation about the BJP’s possible role could itself be part of a larger political narrative. He said the Telangana BJP and its committed cadre wanted the party to emerge as a credible alternative to both the Congress and the BRS “in culture, character and political content”, rather than merely becoming a destination for disgruntled leaders.

“BJP is an alternative—not another name change,” he said, adding emphatically: “No. It won't be a bin.” He also cautioned against accepting the speculation at face value. “Beware of the narrative. There may be more to this speculation than meets the eye,” he said.

Speculation Follows Surekha's Cabinet Exit

The remarks came amid heightened political discussion over Surekha’s next move after she was removed from the Telangana Cabinet by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy following a disciplinary row within the Congress. Surekha has since questioned the manner of her removal and accused the Chief Minister of “blackmail politics”.

Her sudden exit from the Cabinet has triggered speculation about her political future, including reports of a possible move to the BJP. However, there has been no announcement of any such move.

BJP MP D.K. Aruna has also said that there had been no discussion within the party about inviting Surekha to join the BJP. Muralidhar Rao’s intervention comes as the BJP is being drawn into speculation over the fallout from the Congress’s internal troubles.

Rather than projecting the BJP as a ready destination for leaders facing political setbacks, his message sought to underline the party’s own organisational identity and political positioning in Telangana. The statement also comes as the BJP attacks the Congress over Surekha’s removal, with party leaders questioning the ruling party’s handling of the episode.