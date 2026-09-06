Telangana CM Revanth Reddy challenged former CM KCR, vowing that the Congress will retain power and win 100 seats in the next Assembly election. He declared that Congress workers would 'dig the ground' for BRS and 'bury' them.

Revanth Reddy Vows 100 Seats in Challenge to KCR

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directly challenged former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), asserting that the Congress will retain power in the state and win 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly election.

Addressing a public meeting, Revanth Reddy said he was throwing an open challenge to KCR and other BRS leaders and declared that the Congress would not back down from the political battle.

“No one is going to back down. Write it in history. Remember it for the rest of your life. These Congress workers will dig the ground for you and bury you in this very land,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said he was confident of a strong Congress performance in the next election and that the party would win 100 seats.

“I am directly throwing a challenge to KCR and BRS leaders. If the number of seats increases, we will have 117. If the existing seats remain, we will win with 90 seats,” he said.

CM Projects a Decade of Congress Rule

Revanth Reddy also laid out his political assessment of Telangana’s electoral history while projecting a long-term period of Congress rule in the state.

He said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was in power twice between 1994 and 2004, followed by the Congress being in power twice from 2004 to 2014. According to the Chief Minister, the BRS was in power twice from 2014 to 2023. He then projected the period from 2024 to 2034 as one that would see Congress rule twice.

“From 2024 to 2034, twice there will be Indiramma rule and Congress governance twice, and we will implement public welfare. This is my challenge,” Revanth Reddy said.

Reddy Calls on KCR to Prepare for Electoral Battle

Revanth Reddy called upon the former chief minister to be prepared for the next electoral contest and return to the Legislative Assembly.

“KCR, be ready and come to the Legislative Assembly; otherwise, gracefully resign and let’s settle in Gajwel,” he said.

Revanth Reddy reiterated his confidence in the Congress’s ability to continue its governance in Telangana and implement its public welfare agenda. His projection of winning 100 seats represents an ambitious electoral target for the ruling party ahead of the next Assembly election.

Telangana will go for legislative assembly elections in 2028. (ANI)