Another shocking crime has rocked Bengaluru. A couple travelling in an auto was stopped by a gang of thugs. What they did next is truly horrifying. Here's the full story of what went down on that flyover early in the morning.

Bengaluru: The question of women's safety in Silicon City Bengaluru has come up yet again. A truly horrific incident has come to light from the heart of the city, where a couple was stopped in the early hours, robbed, and the wife was sexually harassed right in front of her husband.

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Horror on the ITC Flyover

This shocking incident took place in the early morning on the ITC Flyover, which falls under the Bharathinagar police station area. The couple was on their way home in an auto after visiting a friend's house when the attack happened. As their auto was moving on the flyover, a gang of five to six men on a bike intercepted them. The moment the auto stopped, the men threatened them with a knife. They first assaulted the auto driver and the couple, and then snatched their mobile phones, a bracelet, and a purse.

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But the gang's terror didn't stop with the robbery. The men then dragged the woman out of the auto and sexually assaulted her, right in front of her husband. The woman, in shock, started screaming loudly. The gang, probably scared that locals or the police would show up, quickly got on their bike and fled the scene. The couple, completely shaken by the incident, went straight to the Pulakeshinagar police station to file a complaint. The police have registered a case and are now scanning CCTV footage to track down the five or six accused who are on the run.