    Congress leader Pawan Khera arrested at Delhi airport, other leaders protest at tarmac

    Congress leader Pawan Khera was reportedly stopped from flying from Delhi to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, after which party leaders protested at the airport. "I was told they wanted to see my luggage. I said I don't have anything except a handbag. When I came down from the aircraft, I was told I can't go and DCP will come," Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested on Thursday at the Delhi airport today after he was deplaned from a flight to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. On the tarmac, many members of Congress staged an unusual protest and halted the aircraft.

    Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O & Spox of Assam police said, "A case has been registered against Congress leader Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district ."

    Earlier, Khera was reportedly deboarded from the plane. As a result, nearly 50 party leaders staged an unusual demonstration on the tarmac next to the aircraft.

    Despite having a boarding ticket, top Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera claims he was compelled to leave an IndiGo aircraft shortly after party leaders boarded. The All India Congress Committee conference was taking place in Raipur, so the Congress officials were travelling there.

    Khera could be heard saying: "I was told there is a problem with your luggage, even though I only have one handbag. When came down from the flight, it was told that you cannot go. Then it was said – DCP will meet you. I've been waiting for a long time. There is no trace of rules, laws and reasons."

    The Congress shared the video in which leaders could be heard raising slogan. While sharing the clip, the party wrote: "First ED was sent to the leaders in Chhattisgarh. Now, Pawan Khera who was going to attend the Congress session was stopped from boarding the flight. This dictatorship will not be tolerated at all... We will fight and win."

    On the tarmac of the Delhi airport, dozens of Congress officials disembarked and staged a sit-in demonstration while yelling slogans.

    Reacting to the incident, Randeep Surjewala said: "Today all of us were going to Raipur by Indigo flight, when our partner Pawan Khera was thrown off the flight by lying. The police told us that the Assam Police has registered an FIR. But the police does not have any written arrest order of any kind."

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
