    Gucci slippers to jeans worth Rs 80k recovered from surprise raid on Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s jail cell

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Mandoli Jail cell was raided by the authorities of Delhi police on Thursday. According to the reports, the police team recovered luxury items like Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80,000.

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was imprisoned, sobbed tearfully as guards searched his cell at Mandoli Jail and took some of his most prized belongings. According to reports, the team found two pairs of jeans worth Rs 80,000 and a pair of Gucci shoes in Sukesh's cell, each worth Rs. 1.5 lakh. He looks to break down after they depart, cradling his head in his palms and dabbing tears on his sleeve.

    Sukesh can be seen crying after a group of police and jail staff storm into his cell in the footage. While the investigation was going on, the con artist was by himself in his cell. He can be seen weeping a lot in the Thursday footage that has gone viral.

    On February 16, Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case. The federal probe agency had sought 14-day custody of the alleged conman from the court of Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik. This is the third money laundering case in which the ED has arrested Chandrashekhar.

    The accused conman was arrested in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering investigation, which also involved Film stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi being questioned by law enforcement.

    In order to make sure prisoners do not have any contraband secreted away in their quarters, such as firearms, mobile phones, or drugs, jail officials frequently conduct unexpected searches.

