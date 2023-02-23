'Our cadres suffered a lot, God's blessing is with us...' EPS after SC upholds Madras HC verdict

In a big win for E Palaniswami (EPS) faction, the SC affirmed the Madras HC division bench decision that restored EPS as AIADMK party’s single leader. Reacting to the verdict, he said, "Jayalalithaa said in the Assembly that this party will rule for 100 years. This has been confirmed by the judgment."

O Panneerselvam suffered a significant setback on Thursday when the Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court's decision to restore former chief minister E Palaniswami as AIADMK's sole head.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision, E Palaniswami said he was in doubt about how the apex court judgement would be. "The veils under which DMK's B team was functioning were torn by the Supreme Court's verdict. Jayalalithaa said in the Assembly that this party will rule for 100 years. This has been confirmed by the judgment," he added.

Further speaking, he said for the past 6-7 months our cadres suffered a lot and today's judgement has put an end to it. EPS further said, "God's blessing is with us so that we have got the Judgement in our favour. AIADMK is not a family party it is common people's party."

Also Read | Supreme Court settles AIADMK dispute, rules EPS is sole convenor of AIADMK

The Division Bench of the High Court ruled in favour of E Palaniswami which was challenged in the Supreme Court by O Paneerselvam (OPS). The Supreme Court's decision upholding the ruling of the Division Bench of the Madras High Court, which also clarified that E Palaniswami (EPS) will continue to be the General Secretary of the AIADMK, has put an end to the political commotion in the state of Tamil Nadu.

In the general council gathering on July 11, the AIADMK ended its dual-leadership structure, and OPS was expelled for engaging in "anti-party" actions. Eventually, EPS was chosen to serve as the party's acting general secretary.

After being expelled, OPS has been on his feet to outdo EPS and to claim the party and its symbol. OPS also challenged his expulsion from the party by the EPS in the Supreme Court.

Also Read | 'Thought son would die of COVID': Gurugram woman, child rescued after being locked in home for 3 years