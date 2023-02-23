'Thought son would die of COVID': Gurugram woman, child rescued after being locked in home for 3 years

The bizarre instance of COVID-induced paranoia came to light a week ago when the woman's husband approached the police. Fearing COVID-19, a woman had locked herself along with her 10-year-old son inside their Gurugram home for three years. Know full story here.

A woman had locked herself and her 10-year-old son inside their Gurugram house for three years out of fear of COVID-19. The police rescued the mother and child after the woman's husband, whom she had shunted out, filed a complaint. The husband of the 35-year-old lady asserted that she was psychologically unstable. The woman and child were both taken out of the home and then both were taken to hospital for check-ups.

According to police officer, the woman was terrified that the 10-year-old would "die of COVID as soon if he stepped out"

The lady allegedly threatened to kill the child if the officials tried to take them away, according to the cops. With the help of the Child Welfare Unit, the officers were successful in getting them out from the residence.

When district administration officials entered the room and saw the trash pile, they were shocked. A representative of the Child Safety Team stated, "There was trash from three years all over the area." The flat was a sea of filth after three years of no trash disposal. All of the tools were covered in a heavy coating of dirt, and there were heaps of clothing, hair, and empty grocery bags on the floor.

Earlier, the woman's husband had complained, but it had been disregarded because it was a family issue. The family had stayed indoors the entire time of the first Covid-19 wave, according to the results of the initial inquiry. However, the woman is said to have barred her husband's entrance to the home before the second wave.

When her spouse left for work, she locked the home. Since then, he had been paying the rent, clearing bills, and buying groceries and leaving them outside the main door. After that, the spouse leased another room in Chakkarpur, where he has been residing for the past 1.5 years.

