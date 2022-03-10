Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress leader Harish Rawat confident of winning in Uttarakhand

    Many exit polls in Uttarakhand predicted a hung Assembly.

    Congress leader Harish Rawat confident of winning in Uttarakhand ATD
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    With counting of votes underway in the Uttarakhand state, Congress leader Harish Rawatexpressed confidence that his party would come to power with a comfortable margin. 

    The Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that Congress is getting a good majority. The areas where the party is getting maximum support are not reflected. In this election, the voters will defeat the arrogance of the BJP. He also added that this election is of arrogance versus Uttarakhandiyat. 

    The former Chief Minister emphasised that this election is about defending the state's identity, which he called "Uttarakhandiyat," and that he has complete faith in the state's people.

    Many exit polls in Uttarakhand predicted a hung Assembly. This raises the prospect of Independents and marginal players such as the AAP, SP, BSP, and UKD playing a significant role in government formation. The BJP and Congress are locked in straight fights for 40 to 45 of the 60 seats, while regional parties are making the fight triangular on 25-30 seats.

    Determined not to be outwitted by the BJP, the Congress has dispatched senior leaders to states where elections have been held to keep party legislators together and explore alliance options if no party wins a majority.

    Bhupesh Baghel, Chattisgarh Chief Minister, former Karnataka minister MB Patil and Mohan Prakash, Deepender Hooda, have been sent to keep the Congress flock together. The ruling BJP has also expressed confidence in its chances of victory.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
