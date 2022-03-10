Haridwar, Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP and Congress to witness a straight fight

The counting of votes for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections will be undertaken at 8 am under tight security arrangements.

Haridwar, one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand, is witnessing a straight fight between sitting BJP MLA and state party chief Madan Kaushik and his Congress rival Satpal Brahmachari.

In 2017, Kaushik emerged victorious defeating his Congress rival Brahmswroop Brahmchari by a margin of 35,927 votes. While Kaushik polled 61,742 votes, the INC candidate polled 25,815 votes. In 2017, the BJP leader had managed to corner 66.45 per cent of the votes while the Congress candidate had managed just 27.78 per cent votes.

This time, however, the political fight in this prestigious constituency is multi-cornered with parties like the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party fielding their candidates in Haridwar. There are nine candidates in the fray this time in Haridwar.

District Election Officer Vinay Shankar Pandey informed on the eve of counting that there is a complete ban on any kind of procession by the winning candidates after the counting of votes.

The BJP had fought the election in Haridwar on the promise of making Haridwar an International Yoga destination, expanding Char Dham through linking other pilgrim sites and establishing Vedic schools. Congress, on the other hand, was raising issues like price rise and unemployment. The local seers, who are believed to have sway over the local population, highlighted the drug menace in the temple town and sought the issue to be addressed.

With the exit polls predicting that the state is headed for a hung assembly, the outcome of the Haridwar will be keenly watched considering that the state BJP chief himself is in the reckoning.

