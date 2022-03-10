Khatima, Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will it be a hat-trick for CM Pushkar Singh Dhami?

Chief Minister and two-time sitting MLA from Khatima, Pushkar Singh Dhami has the pressure of winning the state elections as well as making a hat-trick from his constituency.

With most exit polls showing in favour of BJP, the party may have an advantage time too. Uttarakhand has a trend of never voting the same party into power for the second consecutive term. However, whether BJP will be able to break this or not, will be revealed once the results of assembly elections are announced.

However, given the advantage that the exit polls have shown for the BJP, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami may have some sigh of relief. Dhami, a two-time MLA from Khatima and an eight-month-old CM, is now pitted against Congress Bhuwan Chandra Kapri. The 2022 state assembly elections will prove to be a litmus test for Dhami. After the exit polls results, Dhami claimed that the party will gain over 60 seats out of 70.

The chief minister does not only have the pressure of winning the state elections and forming his government but also to make a hat-trick of winning from Khatima. It may not be a cakewalk for Dhami since his 2017 opponent, Congress's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, had lost by mere 2,709 votes. Kapri is once again contesting against Dhami, which makes this battle of Khatima a lot more interesting to watch.

For the 2022 elections in Uttarakhand, eight candidates have contested the elections. Apart from BJP and Congress, Ramesh Singh of BSP and Sawinderjeet Singh Kaler of AAP are the candidates to watch out for. However, the battle would largely remain between Dhami and his Congress rival.

As for the issues that have been raised in the region, the locals demanded better road infrastructure, AIIMS branch, health infrastructure, safeguarding the international boundary (as the assembly borders with Nepal) and addressing unemployment. Both BJP and Congress have promised to resolve these issues if they are voted to power. BJP, in particular, went a step further and promised to amend the Love Jihad law, bring Uniform Civil Code, Rs 2000 per poor family of farmers in addition to PM's Kisan Saman scheme.