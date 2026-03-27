Yashasvini Gifts Toy Bulldozer to CM Yogi in Gorakhpur | UP Politics #Shorts

Yashasvini Gifts Toy Bulldozer to CM Yogi in Gorakhpur
A heartwarming moment from Gorakhpur is winning hearts online as young Yashasvini gifted a toy bulldozer to CM Yogi Adityanath. Calling it his favourite, the child received chocolates and advice to study well, turning a simple interaction into a viral and symbolic moment.
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