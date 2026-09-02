UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched the UPCOS portal to manage outsourced staff. At a parallel event in Varanasi, symbolic cheques and PPE kits were distributed to beneficiaries and workers under government schemes to improve their living standards.

Symbolic checks were distributed to the beneficiaries of the Kanya Vivah Sahayata Yojana, Maternity, Shishu, and Balika Madad Yojana, under the BOCW (building and other construction work) program operated by the Labour Department in Varanasi as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the Uttar Pradesh Outsourced Services Corporation (UPCOS) for the digital integration of outsourced human resource management from the Lok Sabha in Lucknow. On this occasion, he launched the UPCOS portal and website and unveiled the logo. He distributed symbolic cheques to outsourced employees, according to a release.

The program regarding increased remuneration and other announcements for outsourced employees at the district level was livestreamed in the Commissioner's Auditorium. State Minister for MSME/MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, MLA Awadhesh Singh, and MLC Dharmendra Singh were present at the event in Varanasi. Additionally, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) was distributed to municipal sanitation workers.

Government Committed to Worker Welfare

Addressing the event, Minister of State Hansraj Vishwakarma stated that the government has established this corporation to improve the living standards of outsourced workers and ensure their safety and respect. He emphasised that all facilities will be provided to everyone in a transparent manner, ensuring no discrimination.

MLA Awadhesh Singh congratulated the benefited workers and stated that the government has increased their remuneration and also ensured their safety and respect.

District Panchayat President stated that the government has taken these strong steps to prevent the exploitation of outsourced workers, ensure a transparent recruitment process, and empower them financially.

MLC Dharmendra Singh extended his best wishes and congratulations to all outsourced workers. He said that the government is fully committed to protecting the rights and dignity of every worker and employee in the state. (ANI)