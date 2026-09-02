Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah urged 126 newly appointed Orunodoi Sarothis to ensure justice for beneficiaries. He said they must act as a bridge to resolve issues and ensure the scheme aids women's empowerment and poverty alleviation.

Strengthening Grassroots Implementation The one-day training programme was organised for 126 Orunodoi Sarothis representing each of the 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Assam. The training is aimed at strengthening field-level capacity for effective implementation of the Orunodoi scheme and helping beneficiaries resolve issues related to payments, documentation and banking procedures. A Bridge Between Government and Citizens Mallabaruah said Orunodoi was a priority for the Assam government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "The Orunodoi scheme is very close to the heart of the Assam Government and our Honourable Chief Minister. To run the Orunodoi scheme efficiently and ensure all benefits reach people seamlessly without inconvenience, we have appointed one Orunodoi Sarothi in every Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC)," he said.The minister said the Sarothis would address queries concerning non-receipt of payments, Aadhaar deactivation, pending KYC updates and lack of awareness among beneficiaries. He also urged the personnel to approach their responsibilities with dedication and a strong sense of public service. A Call for Public Service "I believe that securing this job is a major achievement in your professional life. Starting today, you must reflect on how you will use this opportunity to work diligently for the poor and underprivileged," Mallabaruah said.He added that those who felt unable to perform the role would be free to step down, but those accepting the responsibility must ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the assistance due to them. Scheme's Expansion and Impact According to the state government, the Orunodoi scheme currently has around 38 lakh beneficiaries, with each beneficiary receiving Rs 1,250 per month. Mallabaruah said the scheme had expanded significantly since its launch, from providing Rs 830 to around 16-17 lakh beneficiaries to the present monthly assistance of Rs 1,250 reaching nearly 40 lakh women.The minister said the Sarothis would play a key role in connecting the administration with citizens and ensuring that clerical, banking and other grassroots-level issues are resolved promptly. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Wednesday urged Orunodoi Sarothis to ensure justice for poor and deserving beneficiaries while working as a bridge between the government and citizens to resolve grassroots-level issues related to the welfare scheme.Addressing a training programme for Orunodoi Sarothis here, Mallabaruah said the responsibility of the newly appointed personnel was not merely administrative but involved ensuring that the benefits of the scheme reached eligible women without inconvenience. "However, if you take up this responsibility, you must ensure that justice is delivered to the poor and deserving beneficiaries. This scheme is not merely a political handout; it is designed for women's empowerment and poverty alleviation," Mallabaruah said.The one-day training programme was organised for 126 Orunodoi Sarothis representing each of the 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Assam. The training is aimed at strengthening field-level capacity for effective implementation of the Orunodoi scheme and helping beneficiaries resolve issues related to payments, documentation and banking procedures.Mallabaruah said Orunodoi was a priority for the Assam government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "The Orunodoi scheme is very close to the heart of the Assam Government and our Honourable Chief Minister. To run the Orunodoi scheme efficiently and ensure all benefits reach people seamlessly without inconvenience, we have appointed one Orunodoi Sarothi in every Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC)," he said.The minister said the Sarothis would address queries concerning non-receipt of payments, Aadhaar deactivation, pending KYC updates and lack of awareness among beneficiaries. He also urged the personnel to approach their responsibilities with dedication and a strong sense of public service."I believe that securing this job is a major achievement in your professional life. Starting today, you must reflect on how you will use this opportunity to work diligently for the poor and underprivileged," Mallabaruah said.He added that those who felt unable to perform the role would be free to step down, but those accepting the responsibility must ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the assistance due to them.According to the state government, the Orunodoi scheme currently has around 38 lakh beneficiaries, with each beneficiary receiving Rs 1,250 per month. Mallabaruah said the scheme had expanded significantly since its launch, from providing Rs 830 to around 16-17 lakh beneficiaries to the present monthly assistance of Rs 1,250 reaching nearly 40 lakh women.The minister said the Sarothis would play a key role in connecting the administration with citizens and ensuring that clerical, banking and other grassroots-level issues are resolved promptly. (ANI)