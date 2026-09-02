Police in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain have arrested a self-styled ‘Aghori’ after a disturbing video allegedly showing the accused consuming human flesh from a burning funeral pyre sparked outrage and spread across social media.

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain have arrested a self-styled ‘Aghori’ after a disturbing video allegedly showing the accused consuming human flesh from a burning funeral pyre sparked outrage and spread across social media. The accused, Kali alias Nand Giri, who claims to be a Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara, was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint filed by the Senapati Kaal Bhairav Committee at Jeevajiganj police station.

The controversy erupted after a purported video surfaced on Monday and was widely circulated. Police said the footage was allegedly recorded at the Chakratirth cremation ground, located within the limits of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

In the purported video, the accused is allegedly seen standing beside a burning pyre, carrying a sword and consuming flesh from the remains. The disturbing visuals quickly drew attention online, prompting police to launch an investigation.

(Trigger warning: This video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised)

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Station in-charge Prateek Sharma said the video came to the notice of police after it went viral. Kali alias Nand Giri had allegedly recorded the incident and uploaded it on her social media account.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 301 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to trespass on burial places and offering indignity to human remains, along with Section 25 of the Arms Act.

City Superintendent of Police Pushpa Prajapati said the accused was produced before a first-class judicial magistrate after her arrest.

Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri of the Juna Akhara also condemned the incident, saying such acts could not be tolerated in a civilised society.