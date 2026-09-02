Ahmedabad’s Dhangauri Baroliya sent a rakhi and emotional letter to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, recalling how a piece of her dupatta became a rakhi during their meeting amid the Dharali disaster.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan has once again triggered a nostalgic memory for Dhangauri Baroliya of Ahmedabad, who has sent another rakhi to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Along with the rakhi, Dhangauri wrote a heartwarming letter recollecting an incident when she met the Chief Minister during the Dharali disaster in last year's Raksha Bandhan.

Sending the rakhi is not merely a celebration for Dhangauri. The festival has revived memories for her of the time when she made a small rakhi using the piece of her dupatta after being unable to find a rakhi while the region was hit by the flood.

Dharali Disaster Made Dhangauri and CM Dhami Meet

In her letter to the Chief Minister, Dhangauri talked about her visit to Uttarakhand around last year's Raksha Bandhan when Dharali region was hit by the flood, and the conditions were becoming very tough for people there.

Chief Minister Dhami himself visited the affected region to know about the situation and interact with those people. In the course of interaction, Dhami met Dhangauri. As Raksha Bandhan was near, Dhami asked her if she had any rakhi to wear on his wrist.

No Rakhi? She Used a Part of her Dupatta

At the time, Dhangauri did not have any rakhi with her, but instead of a rakhi, she tied a part of her dupatta to the wrist of the Chief Minister.

She later considered Dhami as her dharam bhai in relation to that event. In the letter, Dhangauri stated that it is an unforgettable event and the bond that was created during the trying times still holds a special significance for her.

She Remembers Presence of CM Dhami in Times of Distress

Dhangauri also mentioned Dhami being among the distressed people in the wake of the Dharali tragedy. She remembered that he motivated them in their difficult circumstances and boosted their morale.

The letter makes a reference to the legendary tale of Lord Krishna and Draupadi.

Rakhi From Ahmedabad For This Year

Even though Dhangauri was in Ahmedabad this year, she maintained her tradition of Raksha Bandhan and sent a rakhi and letter to CM Dhami. She wished him good health and a long life ahead and hoped that he will serve the people of Uttarakhand in the coming days.

What started with just a piece of cloth in the time of calamity, has now evolved into a wonderful memory of Raksha Bandhan for Dhangauri.