The nearly century-old Chaiti Durga Temple in Raghopur, Bhagalpur, was swept into the Ganga after intense riverbank erosion weakened the ground beneath it. Officials said rising water levels, strong currents, heavy silt deposition and changes in the river’s flow were driving erosion in the area.

A nearly 100-year-old Chaiti Durga temple in Bihar's Bhagalpur district was swept away by the Ganga on Tuesday after severe riverbank erosion damaged large stretches of land in the Raghopur area. A video showing the temple collapsing into the swollen river has surfaced on social media and is drawing widespread attention. The footage shows the structure standing close to the river before the powerful current rapidly erodes the ground beneath it. Within seconds, the temple is swallowed by the Ganga as people watch from a distance.

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident has caused distress among local residents, for whom the temple had been a place of worship and a part of the area's memories for generations.

What led to temple collapsing into the Ganga?

The temple in Raghopur, Bhagalpur, Bihar, collapsed after severe riverbank erosion weakened the ground beneath it. The temple was located close to the Ganga’s vulnerable bank, where fast-flowing water had been steadily eating away at the soil.

Rising water levels and strong currents further intensified the erosion, eventually leaving the structure without a stable foundation.

Large portions of land have reportedly been lost to the river, creating concern among residents living in vulnerable areas.

Severe erosion creates concern in Raghopur

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary described the situation in Raghopur as "challenging and difficult", citing severe erosion and the damage caused by the river.

The district administration has been monitoring the situation and preparing protection, relief and evacuation measures in areas considered vulnerable.

Bhagalpur District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey has also appealed to residents to remain alert. People have been advised to prioritise the safety of family members, essential belongings and livestock, while following official instructions.

The administration has urged residents not to believe or spread rumours and assured them that necessary rescue and relief measures would be taken if an emergency develops.

Viral video leaves viewers emotional

The dramatic footage of the temple being swept away has triggered an emotional response online. Several social media users described the sight as deeply upsetting and pointed to the force of the river and the vulnerability of people living along its banks.

One user wrote that the incident was a powerful reminder of how limited human control can be in the face of nature. Another called the scene "extremely sad", while others expressed concern about the impact of flooding and erosion across India.

Some comments also turned towards discussions about faith and spirituality, although the dominant reaction to the video was one of sadness and concern.

Scroll to load tweet…

For residents of Raghopur, the loss is more than the disappearance of an old structure. The Chaiti Durga temple had been associated with local worship and memories for decades.

Its sudden disappearance into the Ganga has become a stark reminder of the damage that severe river erosion can cause to communities living along the river.