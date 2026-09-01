CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's intervention has brought new hope for the treatment of an 8-year-old boy in Lohiahead, with officials arranging medical support, an MRI examination and further care.

This is a ray of hope for the treatment of an eight-year-old child from Lohiahead of Uttarakhand, as the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had directed the authorities to provide all the help for the child's treatment.

Dev, whose father is a businessman in the locality named Ravi Sharma, has been suffering from this critical health condition since he was a child. He suffers from malfunctioning of his hands and legs. The child has been suffering from his health issues for quite some time now and his parents have been striving hard to get him treated.

CM Dhami Came To Know Of It On His Visit to Lohiahead

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is the Chief Minister of the state, recently visited Lohiahead where he stopped by at Ravi Sharma's shop and talked to him. Sharma informed the Chief Minister about the health problems of his eight-year-old son.

According to the family, Dev has been getting treated since many years and even before that he was treated in Indresh Hospital in Dehradun.

Upon knowing the condition of the child, the Chief Minister ordered that arrangements be made in order to give him better treatment and that the necessary medical expenditure needed for his treatment be borne by the authorities.

Medical and Administration Team Reaches Home of Dev

According to the instructions of the Chief Minister, a team consisting of members of the administration and health department reached the home of the Sharma family in Lohiahead on Monday evening.

This team comprised District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Chief Medical Officer Dr S.K. Goswami, Chief Development Officer Divesh Shashni and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tushar Saini, among other doctors.

Orthopedic doctor Dr H.S. Airy and health department officials evaluated the condition of Dev and took into consideration all the information regarding his previous treatment.

MRI to Determine the Next Course of Action

An MRI was suggested by the doctors as the next course of action. The outcome of the test would help determine the next course of action for the treatment of Dev.

The District Magistrate had asked the officials to make sure that the MRI test is done as soon as possible.

Administration Assures to Help Visit Hospital

The district administration has also assured the family that they will be helped in getting Dev admitted to the district hospital. The officials assured that all necessary arrangements, including transportation, will be made in order to avoid any kind of hassle on the part of the child and his family.

The family of Dev has thanked the chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for paying attention to the situation of their child. With MRI tests being scheduled now, the family is hoping that medical evaluation can give them a clear way ahead.