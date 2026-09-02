CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched Khel Mahakumbh 2026 in Tanakpur, announcing ₹11 crore in prize money and 4% job reservation for state-level medal winners, along with scholarships and sports support.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, has recently launched Khel Mahakumbh-Chief Minister’s Championship Trophy 2026 at the Late Kailash Chandra Gahtodi Sports Stadium, Tanakpur, Champawat district. It started with Dhami passing on the torch to the talented athlete Gehna Mehar.

The participants of the event took the oath of maintaining discipline and true spirit of sportsmanship. As per a news release by the Uttarakhand CMO, the participants performed some yoga postures and also played Murga Jhapatta, the traditional sport of Uttarakhand.

Platform for Village Athletes

Speaking to the participants of the program, CM Dhami said Khel Mahakumbh has turned out to be an important platform to scout talent among the village athletes of Uttarakhand and bring them to the state, national and international level.

He stated that it was the intention of the government to provide proper opportunities and platforms to the talented athletes so that absence of proper facilities doesn’t become a hindrance in their progress.

Winners Get ₹11 Crore in Prize Money

The Chief Minister mentioned that winners of the competition from the Nyaya Panchayat level up to the state level will get cash awards worth around ₹11 crore directly deposited in the banks of the athletes through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

The competition will take place at the Nyaya Panchayat level before moving up the ladder till the state level through the Assembly and Parliamentary Constituency level.

4 Percent Horizontal Reservation for Government Services

Another major announcement from Dhami was the provision of 4 percent horizontal reservation for government services for the winners of medals at the state-level Khel Mahakumbh.

The Chief Minister also praised the performance of the athletes of Uttarakhand in the 38th National Games, calling their performance commendable.

Training and Scholarships for Young Athletes

Various scholarships and free training for the selected players at the residential sports colleges and hostels are provided by the state under different programs.

There are children between 8 and 14 years old who are getting scholarships on a monthly basis under the Chief Minister Emerging Athlete Development Scheme. Athletes between 14 and 23 years get monthly scholarships along with financial assistance for purchasing sports equipment through the Chief Minister Athlete Promotion Scheme. In case of any accident while playing, there will be insurance support as well.

Modern Sports Infrastructure Development in Uttarakhand

As stated by Dhami, the government is trying to develop the sports infrastructure all around the state. He specifically mentioned the construction process of the first phase of Uttarakhand State Sports University at Haldwani and construction of a modern stadium with state-of-the-art facilities at Khatima.

Under the ‘One District, One Sport' scheme, an effort will be made to create a unique sports identity for every district.

Dhami appealed to all the players to play the game with discipline, dedication and determination as he believes that Khel Mahakumbh 2026 will make Uttarakhand a proud sporting state in India.