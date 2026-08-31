CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Kumaon traders in Haldwani, discussed GST, parking and industrial concerns, and highlighted MSME growth, startup funding, online services and plans to promote Made in Uttarakhand.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, held a discussion with traders, industry leaders and business association office bearers of the Kumaon area in Haldwani on Saturday. The discussion, which took place at ITC Fortune Haldwani following the celebrations of National Sports Day, revolved around the business problems faced, industrial growth and economic improvement of the state.

CM listened to the issues and suggestions put forth by the representatives and promised them that the government would help address the issues.

Traders Speak About GST, Parking And Markets Issues

In the meeting, the traders raised some issues such as simplification of the GST process, fees for mandi, encroachments, parking problems, lease and facilities in industrial areas.

They also demanded better market for their produce and more support for young entrepreneurs.

‘Traders Are The Backbone Of The Economy’

According to Dhami, traders and industrialists are vital to the economic development of Uttarakhand. He informed that the government is trying to create a favorable business environment which is safe, transparent, and user-friendly.

He paid special tribute to the grocery and retail traders who supplied essential items during the COVID-19 pandemic despite the hazards associated with it. He also called traders vital representatives of Brand India.

More Than 206 Services Available On Single Window Portal

According to the Chief Minister, the state has made its Nivesh Mitra and single window systems more robust for ease of business operations. Currently, more than 206 services of 26 important departments are being offered on single window portal.

It should be noted that more than 30 policies have been framed after taking into account the recommendations of the industry post investors’ summit of the state.

More Than 29,000 MSMEs Have Come Up

As per Dhami, more than 29,000 units of MSMEs have come up in the state of Uttarakhand over the past few years, thereby providing employment to about 1.27 lakh youth.

A startup policy along with a ₹200 crore venture fund has also been formulated to encourage entrepreneurship among the youth.

Industrial Development For The Hills

The government also intends to ensure industrial development in other parts of the state other than the plain areas of the state. Some land has also been earmarked for special industrial parks in order to boost small scale industry in Chamoli, Pauri, and Almora.

There is construction of a flatted factory in Haridwar. There are plans to establish such factories at Selaqui and Pantnagar too.

'Made In Uttarakhand' Initiative

Dhami said that the 'One District, Two Products' initiative was being used to connect products and craft of the region with bigger markets.

He asked traders to take up their businesses to the next level and said, “You expand your business, government backs you.” The Chief Minister said that active participation of the trade sector would help in realizing the dream of a developed Uttarakhand and also developed India.