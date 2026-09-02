CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Mussoorie firing on its anniversary, recalling their sacrifice during the Uttarakhand statehood movement and renewing his pledge to honour their aspirations.

The second of September is still a significant date for residents of Uttarakhand, as the state commemorates victims of the Mussoorie firing that happened in 1994 and was one of the key episodes in the statehood movement. Addressing ANI in Khatima on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remembered the victims and reaffirmed his determination to develop the state as per the vision of martyrs of the statehood movement.

CM Dhami pays tribute to victims of statehood movement

Talking about the incidents that occurred in 1994, Dhami noted that today is the day of respect for the memories of victims. He stated that the incident at Mussoorie happened in the context of agitation against Khatima firing of September 1, 1994.

According to the Chief Minister, unarmed protestors were attacked by police through the use of lathi charge and firing, which led to deaths of six individuals. He extended his condolences to all those who laid down their lives during the movement.

Dhami further stated that the government will be continuing to work towards realizing the vision of those who died for Uttarakhand.

What Took Place in Mussoorie on September 2, 1994?

Mussoorie shooting is known as one of the painful events in the history of Uttarakhand. On September 2, 1994, six people who demonstrated in favor of a new separate state lost their lives due to police firing – four men and two women.

One policeman was also killed in the shooting episode. Several more people sustained injuries in Mussoorie as the situation worsened.

The event became one of the pivotal points in the history of the movement for the formation of the new state of Uttarakhand that had already become quite strong by the 1990s.

Formation of the Uttarakhand Statehood Movement Became Popular in the 1990s

The demand of a separate state of Uttarakhand had appeared in the 1970s, but only in the 1990s, the movement had reached its peak. The protests occurred all around the area, as the supporters called for a new state.

Among the most remembered episodes of that period are the Khatima and Mussoorie events.

Martyrs’ Memories Carry On

Years later since the shootout, the martyrs still form a significant part of the history of Uttarakhand becoming a state. Those who were with them and their family members still cherish their contributions.

At the anniversary, CM Dhami restated his commitment to work tirelessly toward ensuring that Uttarakhand becomes a premier state while realizing the dreams that the sacrifices made during the statehood movement held.