AIMIM's Waris Pathan demanded accountability from former members of the Ram Mandir Trust over alleged irregularities. He stated new appointments should not absolve old members. Others, like Iqbal Ansari, welcomed the changes in the trust.

Pathan Demands Accountability in Alleged 'Scam'

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan sought accountability from those previously associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, saying that the appointment of Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd) as its first CEO should not absolve the earlier members from alleged wrongdoing.

Speaking to ANI here on Wednesday, Pathan alleged that irregularities had taken place in the functioning of the trust and demanded action against those responsible. "First of all, a conspiracy was hatched, and Babri Masjid was demolished. A grand Ram Mandir was built in its place. Then, a Ram Mandir Trust was formed. Those people ran a huge scam. My Hindu friends called me up and said that their devotion was murdered," Waris Pathan said.

"You are catching small fish and leaving large crocodiles. Where did Champat Rai go? People of the country are demanding accountability. BJP went on the back foot," he added.

Pathan said bringing in new members could be positive but maintained that those previously associated with the trust should face scrutiny. "It is good that they have brought in new people, but you cannot forgive the old ones. Action should be taken against them, and they should be jailed," he said.

Varied Reactions to New Appointments

Meanwhile, former plaintiff in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case Iqbal Ansari welcomed the changes in the trust and congratulated Mishra on his appointment. "There should be good arrangements for devotees and darshan should also be facilitated. The new CEO has also come in, and we congratulate him. The changes in Trust are for the betterment. We appreciate the new members," Ansari said.

Hanuman Garhi Mahant's Cautious Welcome

Hanuman Garhi Mahant Raju Das also welcomed the appointment while urging the trust to ensure that religious activities remain rooted in devotion and service. "A salaried employee cannot replicate the kind of worship and devotion a 'Sadhu' offers. The arrangements for worship should not be commercial or artificial. They must be rooted in a spirit of true dedication and devotion," Raju Das said.

He urged the trust to provide free meals to devotees visiting Ayodhya and facilitate darshan for saints. He also called for the Ram Mandir Trust to adopt and manage gaushalas and take responsibility for maintaining temples in Ayodhya that are dilapidated due to lack of resources.

New CEO and Trustees Named

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd) was appointed the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday. The Trust also appointed three new trustees, Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey and Dr Nirmala Yadav.

Mishra, a former Indian Air Force officer, said he considered the appointment a great fortune and an opportunity to serve Lord Ram and devotees after 43 years of service to the nation. (ANI)