An annual Anti-Hijacking Mock Exercise (AHME) 2026 was conducted at Tirupati Airport to assess the operational preparedness and crisis-response capabilities of various agencies, including the CISF, State Police, AAI, BCAS, and others.

Anti-Hijacking Mock Drill at Tirupati Airport

An annual Anti-Hijacking Mock Exercise (AHME) 2026, simulating the landing of a hijacked aircraft, was conducted at Tirupati Airport to assess the operational preparedness and crisis-response capabilities of various agencies, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.

The exercise was conducted at the CISF Unit ASG Tirupati in accordance with the established contingency and anti-hijacking exercise plan, CISF stated. "Anti-Hijacking Mock Exercise Conducted at CISF Unit ASG Tirupati," the CISF posted on X.

The exercise witnessed active participation from the CISF, State Police, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Intelligence Bureau (IB), airlines, Fire Services, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), medical teams, and other stakeholder agencies.

The CISF said the exercise was aimed at assessing the preparedness of all agencies involved in responding to a simulated hijacking scenario. "CISF, State Police, AAI, BCAS, IB, Airlines, Fire Services, BDDS, Medical and other stakeholder agencies actively participated in the exercise to assess the operational preparedness," it added.

CISF noted that the mock drill focused on strengthening coordination among various agencies and ensuring their timely mobilisation during a crisis. "The exercise reinforced inter-agency coordination, timely mobilisation and effective crisis response," the CISF said.

Conducted as part of an established contingency and anti-hijacking preparedness mechanism, the exercise provided participating agencies an opportunity to evaluate their response procedures in a simulated emergency scenario.

Following the exercise, the Aerodrome Committee reviewed the overall response and concluded that the objectives of the mock drill were successfully achieved. "The Aerodrome Committee concluded that the objectives of the exercise had been successfully achieved," the CISF stated.

CISF Organises Blood Donation Drive in Delhi

Separately, a voluntary blood donation drive was jointly organised on Wednesday by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Blood Centre of the Main Hospital at AIIMS, Delhi. The event took place at the CISF NHCC Hospital in Mahipalpur, New Delhi, according to an official press release.

The event was inaugurated by Praveer Ranjan, Director General of the CISF. The DG voluntarily donated blood, alongside other senior officers, including Inspector General (IG) Navajyoti Gogoi, IG Sonia Narang, and IG Vinay Kajla. (ANI)