Spiritual leader Sadhguru turned 69 on Thursday, receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from several political leaders, including CMs Mohan Yadav and Pema Khandu, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who prayed for his long and healthy life.

Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev received birthday wishes from several political leaders on Thursday as he turned 69. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended greetings to Sadhguru and wished him good health and long life.

Political Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes

In a post shared on X, CM Mohan Yadav said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to Isha Foundation's founder, the renowned spiritual guru, 'Padma Vibhushan' Shri @SadhguruJV Ji."

"May your inspiring words and guidance expand spiritual consciousness, service, and harmony in society. I pray to Baba Mahakal for your excellent health and long life," he added.

CM Pema Khandu also extended his wishes, saying, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Revered Sadhguru Ji! May your profound wisdom, grace, and tireless efforts continue to light the path of inner peace and transformation for millions around the world."

"Wishing you abundant health, joy and long life," Khandu said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Sadhguru as a person whose perspectives transform the way people see life. "Some lives inspire. Some perspectives transform the way we see life itself. Warm birthday greetings to Padma Vibhushan awardee and founder of @ishafoundation, Pujya Shri @SadhguruJV Ji," Chouhan said.

"May your journey ahead continue to touch countless lives with greater clarity, purpose and joy," he added.

Bihar BJP also extended birthday greetings to Sadhguru, saying, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the founder of the Isha Foundation and renowned spiritual saint, ‘Padma Vibhushan’ Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Ji."

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also wished the spiritual leader, saying, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Padma Vibhushan Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Ji."

"Through yoga, spirituality, and environmental conservation, Sadhguru Ji has accomplished the vital task of giving India's rich spiritual tradition a new identity across the world. His wisdom, contemplation, and dedication to the welfare of humanity continuously inspire society. May God bless Sadhguru Ji with excellent health and a long life, and may his guidance forever pave the way for human welfare," he added.

About Sadhguru and His Work

Born on September 3, 1957, in Mysuru, Karnataka, Sadhguru founded the Isha Foundation in 1992. The foundation carries out educational, spiritual and environmental initiatives, while Sadhguru has also led campaigns focused on environmental protection and soil conservation.

He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2017 for his contributions to spirituality and humanitarian services.

In his recent public appearance in Kathmandu, Sadhguru pledged Rs 1 crore to Nepal's Prime Minister Disaster Relief Fund following devastating flash floods in the Himalayan region. He also called for greater cooperation among Himalayan nations to collectively respond to disasters affecting the fragile mountain ecosystem. (ANI)