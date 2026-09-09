Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed BJP national president Nitin Nabin's visit to Haldwani, saying it created a new atmosphere of enthusiasm among party workers. Nabin is on a two-day tour for a series of meetings and interactions.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has welcomed BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s visit to Haldwani and said that that his visit to the state has created a new atmosphere of enthusiasm and energy among party workers and the general public.

“Ever since Nitin Nabin began touring as our party’s National President, a new atmosphere has been created among both party workers and the general public—an atmosphere charged with renewed enthusiasm and energy,” Dhami said.

Nabin's Two-Day Uttarakhand Tour

Nabin is currently on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand and is scheduled to hold a series of meetings and interactions with the party organisation. Dhami said the BJP president had previously visited the state for a three-day tour, during which he held discussions, meetings and reviews with workers at different levels and interacted personally with people from various sections of society.

During his current visit, Nabin is scheduled to hold discussions with and address the BJP’s state executive committee. He is also scheduled to interact with ex-servicemen and youth during the second day of his visit, according to Dhami.

Nabin will further attend a conference of the Punjabi-Sikh community in Rudrapur as part of his two-day itinerary. Dhami said the schedule would keep the BJP national president engaged with party workers and provide an opportunity for workers to interact with him.

“This is a significant opportunity for us; it is excellent that he will be interacting with all the workers, giving everyone a chance,” Dhami said.

CM Dhami on Banbhoolpura Case

On the Supreme Court's verdict in the Banbhoolpura railway land encroachment case today, he said that the government will abide by the court's decision. He also hit out at the Congress and Samajwadi Party.

"We will respect and abide by whatever decision the court delivers. Our government has always maintained that appropriate arrangements need to be established there. In the past, the Congress and Samajwadi Party attempted to create a misleading perception regarding the situation, which led to complications. However, matters will move forward once the court's decision is announced," he added.

Dhami was attending the inaugural session of the BJP’s Extended State Working Committee meeting being held at Hotel Vintage Green in Haldwani, Nainital. The meeting comes during Nabin’s visit and is part of his organisational engagements in the state.

Meanwhile, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh attended the ‘Ek Prayas, Nasha Mukt Ho Samaj’ programme as the chief guest at Lok Bhavan. The programme is being organised under the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva – Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’. (ANI)