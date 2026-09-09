A man gave up his window seat to co-passenger Prajeet after learning it was his first flight. The heartwarming FLY91 journey from Bengaluru to Sindhudurg went viral, with social media users praising the gesture and his contagious smile.

A first flight is often more than just a journey from one destination to another. For many, it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with excitement, nervousness and the thrill of seeing the world from above for the very first time. A recent Instagram video captured that feeling beautifully when a traveller realised that the passenger sitting next to him was experiencing his first-ever flight and decided to make the moment even more special.

The heartwarming moment was shared by Instagram user Aatmaj Kapoor, who was travelling on FLY91’s Bengaluru to Sindhudurg service when he met a passenger named Prajeet.

Prajeet was travelling to Goa with his friends for a short holiday and was experiencing air travel for the first time.

Traveller Gives Up Window Seat To First-Time Flyer

Kapoor said he initially did not realise that it was Prajeet’s first flight. However, after learning this, he decided to do his bit to make the experience memorable for him.

Prajeet appeared fascinated by the views outside the aircraft window. Seeing his excitement, Kapoor offered to switch seats with him so that he could enjoy the window view during the flight.

The gesture left Prajeet overjoyed, making his first flight even more special.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Kapoor wrote, “I didn’t realise it was his first flight but after that I made sure to do my bit to make it memorable for him!”

FLY91 Journey Becomes A Special Moment

Kapoor explained that he had taken the trip specifically to experience lesser-known Indian airlines and happened to be travelling on FLY91’s Bengaluru to Sindhudurg route when he met Prajeet.

He said Prajeet was travelling to Goa with his friends for a short holiday and was particularly intrigued by the views from the aircraft window.

As he watched Prajeet take in the scenery, Kapoor said the experience also made him reflect on his own travels and feel grateful for all the flights he had been fortunate enough to take.

He ended his post with a warm message for his fellow passenger, saying, “Hope you had a good flight brother and enjoy Goa :)”

POV: It's The First Flight Of Your Life

The video was shared with the text, “POV: It's the first flight of your life”, capturing Prajeet’s excitement as he looked out of the aircraft window.

The simple moment struck a chord with social media users, many of whom connected with the excitement and wonder associated with taking a first flight.

One user commented: "1st flight isn’t just an emotion it’s everything to experience"

Another wrote: "His smile is so contagious"

A third user shared: "Looking out the window seat will never get old for me, it's surreal"

The reactions show how a seemingly ordinary flight can become a deeply memorable experience, particularly when someone is seeing the world from the sky for the first time.

A Small Gesture That Made A Difference

While giving up a window seat may seem like a small gesture, the moment highlighted how a little kindness can make an unfamiliar experience even more special for someone.

For Prajeet, his first flight was not only about travelling to Goa with friends. It also became a memorable experience of seeing the world from above and receiving an unexpected gesture from a fellow passenger.

The heartwarming interaction resonated with viewers because it captured the simple joy of experiencing something for the first time and the happiness that comes from helping someone else enjoy it.