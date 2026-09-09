A Rapido driver in Noida sent a woman an unsolicited romantic message. When she threatened a police complaint, he was reportedly undeterred, daring her to proceed. The viral incident sparked online discussions about passenger safety, privacy, and professional boundaries within ride-hailing services.

A bizarre interaction involving a Rapido driver and a woman in Noida has sparked attention online after the driver allegedly sent her an unsolicited romantic message and continued the conversation even after she warned him about approaching the police.

According to the report, the woman received an “I love you” message from the Rapido driver, leaving her uncomfortable with the unexpected communication. When she apparently confronted him and threatened to lodge a police complaint, the driver's response reportedly took an even more unusual turn.

Instead of backing away, the driver allegedly replied “Ha kar do”, effectively telling her to go ahead with the police complaint. The exchange has since drawn attention on social media, with users discussing the driver's behaviour and the woman's decision to warn him about reporting the matter.

Check the viral post here:

The incident has also raised questions about the boundaries between ride-hailing service providers and passengers, particularly when a driver obtains or uses a passenger's contact details for communication unrelated to a booking.

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Unsolicited messages of a personal or romantic nature can make passengers uncomfortable, especially when there is an existing professional relationship between the driver and rider. The incident has therefore prompted discussions around passenger privacy, appropriate communication and the responsibilities of gig-economy workers.

The reported exchange became particularly striking because of the driver's alleged response after the woman mentioned contacting the police. His “Ha kar do” reply, as reported, appeared to show that he was not deterred by the possibility of a complaint.

The case also highlights the importance of preserving messages and other evidence when someone receives unwanted communication. Screenshots, call records and other relevant details can help establish the sequence of events if a formal complaint is eventually made.

The report does not establish the full circumstances behind the driver's alleged messages or indicate whether a formal police complaint was ultimately filed. Readers should therefore distinguish between the woman's reported account and independently established facts.

The episode has nevertheless triggered an online conversation about passenger safety, privacy and professional boundaries in app-based transport services. It also serves as a reminder that communication between drivers and passengers should remain respectful and appropriate, particularly when personal contact information is involved.

Also Read: Ola, Uber, Rapido Failed Her: Bengaluru Woman Spends 1 Hour Trying To Get A Ride; Post Goes Viral