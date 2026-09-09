One person was seriously injured in a cylinder blast in Delhi's Okhla Phase-1 on Wednesday. This follows a separate incident on Sunday where a couple sustained 60% burn injuries from an LPG cylinder blast in the Vivek Vihar area.

One Injured in Okhla Cylinder Blast

A cylinder blast was reported near a community hall in Delhi's Okhla Phase-1 area on Wednesday, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to the DFS, one person sustained serious injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Relief and rescue operations are underway at the site, while further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Couple Injured in Separate Vivek Vihar Blast

Earlier, in a separate incident, two people sustained burn injuries after a small LPG cylinder blast at a jhuggi in the Vivek Vihar area on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Jhuggi No. 11, located behind the police station in Vivek Vihar, under the jurisdiction of CBD Shahdara.

According to the officials, the small LPG cylinder blast resulted in burn injuries to two people, who were subsequently rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital by PCR. The injured have been identified as the son of Hari Narayana, Anil Das (35), and his wife Khushboo (30). Both Anil Das and Khushboo sustained around 60 per cent burn injuries.

Following the incident, two water tenders and one water bowser were sent to the spot. (ANI)