Telangana Assembly Speaker suspended over 20 BRS MLAs, including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, for the rest of the Monsoon Session. The action was taken after they disrupted the House demanding a discussion on the state's law and order situation.

BRS MLAs, Including KTR and Harish Rao, Suspended

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday suspended over 20 BRS MLAs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for allegedly disrupting the House and raising slogans. Suspended leaders include, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, deputy leader in the House T Harish Rao along with MLAs Anil Jadhav, G Jagdish Reddy, Kaushik Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kova Lakshmi, Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhakar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Marri Rajshekhar Reddy, Palla Rajeshwari Reddy, P Sabita Indira Reddy, Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, D Sudheer Reddy, Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Vijeyudu and KP Vivekananda.

Ruckus Over Adjournment Motion

The suspension came amid a ruckus when the BRS demanded discussion on the adjournment motion by KTR. He had moved an adjournment motion in the Legislative Assembly seeking an immediate discussion on the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in the state, including alleged threats against the Leader of the Opposition, K Chandrashekar Rao. KTR, along with other MLAs including T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, KP Vivekanand and Vijeyudu, submitted a notice under Rule 63 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The notice sought discussion on the alleged “high-handedness/atrocities” by police against women MLAs, alleged death threats against KCR by Congress MLAs, and the overall law and order situation in Telangana.

Separately, an adjournment motion notice was moved by Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and other MLAs, including Palvai Harish Babu and Payal Shankar, seeking a discussion on the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and arrears of government employees and retired pensioners in Telangana.

BRS to Meet Governor

The Congress government and the BRS in the opposition have come face-to-face in the Assembly as the opposition party has held protests and sloganeering against the ruling party.

A delegation of the BRS, led by party working president KT Rama Rao, is scheduled to meet Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in Hyderabad today. The delegation is expected to apprise the Governor of issues raised by the party during the ongoing Assembly session and recent developments involving BRS legislators. (ANI)