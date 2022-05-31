Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cleanliness drive in Kedarnath Dham after PM Modi's appeal

    As pilgrims thronged Kedarnath in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra, heaps of plastic waste and garbage accumulated in the region. 

    Kedarnath, First Published May 31, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

    Along with government and non-government organisations, tourists organised a cleanliness drive near Kedarnath Dham after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern about waste dumps along the 'Char Dham Yatra' route.

    "Will constantly monitor the waste management situation," said Mayur Dixit, DM of Rudraprayag, following media reports as pilgrims flocked to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra, heaps of plastic waste and garbage accumulated in the region. 

    Taking note of litter along the Char Dham Yatra route, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern about garbage dumps in the Kedarnath Temple areas in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday and urged people to keep the surroundings clean.

    "Char Dham, Uttarakhand's holy pilgrimage, is currently underway. Thousands of worshippers travel to the Kedarnath Temple as part of the Char Dham Yatra. However, I've observed several devotees who were disappointed when they saw filth while travelling to Kedarnath. Going on a holy pilgrimage and coming across a lot of filth is not right," Prime Minister Modi had said, adding that some pilgrims had also been cleaning the surrounding regions where they had been resting during the Yatra.

    He noted that various organisations and voluntary groups are also engaged in sanitation activities alongside the Swachh Bharat campaign team.

    "The importance of 'teertha sewa' is equal to that of pilgrimage. A pilgrimage is likewise incomplete without 'teertha sewa,' in my opinion. In Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, many people are involved in the sadhana of cleanliness and services," he stated
     

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
