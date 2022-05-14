Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    31 pilgrims died due to mountain sickness, other health problems since Char Dham Yatra beginning

    On the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state Health Department began health screening at the Char Dham Yatra entry and registration site.
     

    Around 31 pilgrims have lost their lives since the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra on May 3, stated Uttarakhand health official. Adding that the major reasons are mountain sickness and other health-related problems.  

    Dr Shailja Bhatt, Uttarakhand's Director-General Health, stated, "In the 12 days since the start of the Char Dham Yatra, 31 pilgrims and one Badrinath local have died. They all died due to high blood pressure, a heart attack, or mountain sickness." Additionally, the pilgrims' health is now being screened at checkpoints set up along the routes.

    Previously on Friday, on the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state Health Department began health screening at the Char Dham Yatra entry and registration site.

    Bhatt stated that the passengers' health had been screened at the Rishikesh ISBT registration site. In addition, a health screening camp has been established at Pandukeshwar for pilgrims of Dobata and Hina and Badrinath Dham on the Yamunotri and Gangotri Yatra routes, respectively.

    She further explained that the passengers who are found to have any physical illness after the health screening are advised to rest or continue their journey only after becoming fit for health. 

    The yatra began on May 3 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. While Kedarnath reopened on May 6, Badrinath reopened on May 8.
     

