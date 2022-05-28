Fatal concern during 'Char Dham yatra'; 78 pilgrim dead this season

Cases of cardiac arrests have been reported in the past also on way to the high altitude shrines in Uttarakhand, but the toll is unusually high this season

'Char Dham yatra' has resumed this year after a gap of two Covid-hit years and people in large numbers are heading to the Himalayan shrines. This year, however, is proving to be difficult for the devotees as well as officials, as 78 pilgrims have died so far on their way to the Himalayan temples, according to a media report.

The number is considerably high in comparison to previous years. Cases of cardiac arrests have been reported in the past also on way to the high altitude shrines in Uttarakhand, but the toll is unusually high this season after the yatra commenced on May 3 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples, PTI reported.

In 2017, 112 people died in the entire season between May and November, in 2018, 102, in 2019 even less, 90.

What possibly is causing this higher death toll?

The high number of deaths is a combination of factors -- the absence of an acclimatisation mechanism, weak immunity of pilgrims, many of whom have a history of Covid-19, and extreme weather, said Pradeep Bhardwaj, who heads a company that provides free medical facilities in Kedarnath. He also highlighted the factor of inadequate arrangements, as he said the rush was way too much this time.

"As most of the pilgrims are not used to such high altitudes they should be given a break in their journey at lower heights to help them acclimatise themselves with the kind of weather they are going to confront in higher altitudes," he told PTI.

The Himalayan temples are located averagely at a height of 10,000 to 12,000 ft.

"We have noticed that many of those who died on the way to Kedarnath died of hypothermia which is caused by extreme cold conditions," he said.

Explaining the extreme weather conditions, in no time a bright sunny day gives way to overcast conditions with rains. And, he said, there are no rain shelters within a three km radius of Kedarnath. Of the 78 deaths, 41 were reported on the way to Kedarnath.

Mandatory health checkups before the arduous trek should be done, he suggested, adding that there should be more community kitchens on the way to Kedarnath. For 50,000 pilgrims, there are just three community kitchens.

The health advisory by the government was being ignored by the pilgrims, said Kedarnath-Badrinath Mandir Samiti chairman Ajendra Ajay.

"Despite the government's advisory that they should not undertake the journey if they have Covid history and suffer from post coronavirus complications, they are setting out on the pilgrimage throwing all cares to the wind. It is proving fatal, especially in the case of the elderly," he said.