    Uttarakhand state govt reduces time for offline registration to a week of Char Dham Yatra

    The government has also stated that those who travel without prior registration will be denied entry beyond Rishikesh, the starting point of the annual pilgrimage.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published May 20, 2022, 4:36 PM IST

    The Uttarakhand government has decided to cut the offline registration period for the Char Dham Yatra from one month to one week, following the State Tourism Secretary, on Friday.

    Following the media reports, the Uttarakhand government has lowered the time required for offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra from one month to one week. Registration is taking place at 20 locations on the travel routes.

    The Chardham Yatra to Uttarakhand's four famous Himalayan shrines began on May 3 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. Then, on May 6, the famous Lord Shiva shrine of Kedarnath opened, and on May 8, the doors of Badrinath were opened to the public.

    However, pilgrims travelling to Uttarakhand from all over the country for the Chardham Yatra must first register on the tourism department's website.

    The government has also stated that those who travel without prior registration will be denied entry beyond Rishikesh, the starting point of the annual pilgrimage.

    Since the beginning of the yatra, over three lakh devotees have visited Chardham. The daily pilgrims to Kedarnath are set at 12000, 15000 to Badrinath, 7000 to Gangotri, and 4000 to Yamunotri.

    Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's Director-General of Health, Dr Shailja Bhatt, stated on Monday that at least 39 pilgrims have died on the Chardham Yatra route so far. She added that the cause of death was high blood pressure, cardiac issues, and mountain sickness.

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 4:36 PM IST
