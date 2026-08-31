CJP President Abhijit Dipke criticised the government for flawed recruitment tests after the High Court ordered a re-examination for the Clerk post. Students, celebrating the verdict, echoed concerns and demanded systemic changes and advance notice.

Dipke Questions Recurring Exam Failures "We welcome the Mumbai High Court's notification announcing a re-examination and the cancellation of the previous one; we congratulate everyone involved," Dipke stated. "However, I must ask: why does this happen repeatedly? Do students have to protest every time just to sit for an exam? Students should be studying, not protesting; their role is to study and take exams. It is the government's failure that has forced them to protest."Dipke urged authorities to address the core issues before conducting the test again, calling for the blacklisting of unfit exam centres. Students Demand Clarity and Systemic Fixes Student representatives Vinod Raut and Bhagyashree Karnar echoed Dipke's concerns, noting that the High Court's decision to cancel the typing test acknowledged the widespread irregularities. The candidates urged the High Court and administration to issue future notifications at least 10 to 15 days in advance and clarify whether the exam pattern will be online or offline.Student Vinod Raut said Dipke and others had supported the students throughout their movement. "They have supported us from day one, acted as our guides, and remain with us to this day. We hope they will continue to stand by us in the future," Raut said.Raut said the High Court's recent judgment and notification had acknowledged the irregularities in the examination and resulted in the cancellation of the typing test. "We have just one request for the Honourable High Court: please issue any future notifications at least 10 to 15 days in advance. This would eliminate student anxiety and clarify the exam pattern--whether it will be online or follow the traditional method," he said.Student Bhagyashree Karnar said candidates had faced difficulties during the examination and questioned whether students should focus on studies or protests. "Students faced immense difficulties during the recent exams. We have just one demand for the High Court and the administration: should we focus on our studies or on protests?" Karnar said. She also urged the authorities to address issues related to examination centres and systems. Protest March Announced in Delhi Expanding on student grievances, Dipke also announced a 2.5-kilometre peaceful protest march in Delhi on Teachers' Day, September 5, from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters. He cited the Union Government's failure to fulfil assurances made to youth following earlier agitations, warning that the upcoming march--expected to include youth organisations and families of NEET aspirants--will be larger due to the government's delays and inaction. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Highlighting the systemic failures that force candidates onto the streets, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Founding President Abhijit Dipke questioned the government's handling of recruitment tests after Maharashtra students gathered at his residence to celebrate the High Court's decision to re-conduct the Clerk Examination. While candidates honoured Dipke with a flower bouquet for guiding their movement against initial technical glitches and administrative lapses, Dipke criticised the recurring pattern of flawed examinations."We welcome the Mumbai High Court's notification announcing a re-examination and the cancellation of the previous one; we congratulate everyone involved," Dipke stated. "However, I must ask: why does this happen repeatedly? Do students have to protest every time just to sit for an exam? Students should be studying, not protesting; their role is to study and take exams. It is the government's failure that has forced them to protest."Dipke urged authorities to address the core issues before conducting the test again, calling for the blacklisting of unfit exam centres.Student representatives Vinod Raut and Bhagyashree Karnar echoed Dipke's concerns, noting that the High Court's decision to cancel the typing test acknowledged the widespread irregularities. The candidates urged the High Court and administration to issue future notifications at least 10 to 15 days in advance and clarify whether the exam pattern will be online or offline.Student Vinod Raut said Dipke and others had supported the students throughout their movement. "They have supported us from day one, acted as our guides, and remain with us to this day. We hope they will continue to stand by us in the future," Raut said.Raut said the High Court's recent judgment and notification had acknowledged the irregularities in the examination and resulted in the cancellation of the typing test. "We have just one request for the Honourable High Court: please issue any future notifications at least 10 to 15 days in advance. This would eliminate student anxiety and clarify the exam pattern--whether it will be online or follow the traditional method," he said.Student Bhagyashree Karnar said candidates had faced difficulties during the examination and questioned whether students should focus on studies or protests. "Students faced immense difficulties during the recent exams. We have just one demand for the High Court and the administration: should we focus on our studies or on protests?" Karnar said. She also urged the authorities to address issues related to examination centres and systems.Expanding on student grievances, Dipke also announced a 2.5-kilometre peaceful protest march in Delhi on Teachers' Day, September 5, from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters. He cited the Union Government's failure to fulfil assurances made to youth following earlier agitations, warning that the upcoming march--expected to include youth organisations and families of NEET aspirants--will be larger due to the government's delays and inaction. (ANI)