Five people were killed and four others critically injured in a devastating road accident on National Highway 27 in Assam's Kamrup district. The incident occurred when a passenger vehicle lost control and collided head-on with a truck.

A devastating road accident on National Highway 27 in the Nalgedra area near Khetri on Sunday claimed at least five lives, including a woman, and left four others critically injured in the Kamrup (Metro) district. The accident occurred when a Guwahati-bound passenger vehicle travelling from Nagaon lost control, crossed over the median divider, and crashed head-on into an oncoming truck on the opposite lane.

According to Kamrup (Metro) district police, the driver of the passenger vehicle lost control of the vehicle shortly before the crash. Five passengers succumbed to their injuries on the spot due to the high-impact collision.

Rescue and Treatment of Injured

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash to secure the area and clear the wrecked vehicles from the highway. The four injured survivors were immediately rescued and transferred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for intensive treatment.

Police Investigation Initiated

Local police have registered a case and initiated a preliminary investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the loss of vehicle control. Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and injured remain awaited as authorities inform the victims' families. (ANI)