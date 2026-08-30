AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Hindu-Muslim unity' comments as an 'old trick,' alleging the RSS has a different stance for its members versus the public. He also condemned the Haldwani 'purification' incident.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remarks on 'Hindu-Muslim unity', alleging that the statement was an "old trick from the RSS playbook".

RSS Playbook and Freedom Struggle Role

Reacting to Bhagwat's remarks made during the 'One World One Humanity' event in New York, Owaisi said, "What the current RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said is an old trick from the RSS playbook. They will never disavow or retract the things the RSS has consistently stated."

He alleged that there was a difference between the speeches delivered by the RSS for the public and those meant for its members. "There is a distinct difference between the speeches they deliver for the outside world and those meant for their own members--this has always been their playbook style," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief further alleged that the RSS did not participate in India's freedom struggle and referred to the organisation's founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's association with the Indian National Congress. "The truth is that they did not participate in the country's struggle for independence. Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS, was originally with the Indian National Congress. Why did he leave the Congress at that time? Because he was displeased that Mahatma Gandhi wanted to fight the British by uniting all religious communities, he detested Gandhi's advocacy for Hindu-Muslim unity. So, he left," Owaisi said.

His remarks came after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that there was no difference between human beings and that different religious paths lead to the same goal. Emphasising the traditional Indian thought of "unity of humanity", Bhagwat said, "If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal and that every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings."

On Communal Harmony and UCC

Hyderabad MP also questioned the RSS's role in promoting communal harmony in the country. "Is the RSS fostering communal harmony in the country? Tell me, where is it doing so? Christians are being suppressed regarding their faith; you have enacted laws against religious conversion. Have you not read about this?" he said.

He further alleged, "Did the country not witness how, in Mumbai, Christians were asked by a church to record their names and Aadhaar numbers and declare their Christian identity before entering? You are imposing Hindu law under the guise of the UCC; this, too, is RSS ideology. All this is happening--so where is the communal harmony?"

Condemnation of Haldwani 'Purification' Row

Further speaking on the "purification" row in Haldwani, Owaisi condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible, saying untouchability has been prohibited under the Constitution.

Amit Kumar of Shri Ram Sena, a right-wing organisation, has submitted a complaint at the Haldwani Kotwali against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleging that casteist remarks were used against him, Nainital Police said. The complaint came amid a row over a "purification" ritual performed at the venue where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a rally on August 8. Nainital Police told ANI that Amit Kumar has demanded the registration of an FIR.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, Owaisi stated, "It is absolutely true that Mallikarjun Kharge raised this issue in the Rajya Sabha. It is also true that JP Nadda, representing the BJP government, condemned it. However, it is equally true that the individuals who committed that despicable act are all members of the RSS; social media and the mainstream media are flooded with images of them standing in RSS attire."

He added, "If such an act is committed against Mallikarjun Kharge or anyone else, we must remember that untouchability has been banned in this country under the Constitution. How can such an incident occur in 2026?"

"I condemn this, and the government must take action. Consider this: if it hadn't been Mallikarjun Kharge, but rather Chandrashekhar Azad or another Dalit individual involved, would the country view it differently simply because Mr Kharge belongs to a particular party? No. The law has been violated; untouchability is banned. This was wrong," he said.

Owaisi said his criticism was based on constitutional principles and not Kharge's political position. "I am not speaking out of regard for his position as a party president; I am speaking in defence of the Constitution. It is deeply regrettable that in 2026--at a time when we speak of a 'Viksit Bharat'--such an incident occurs in Uttarakhand, and the Chief Minister treats it as a joke. This sends a wrong message to the entire nation; those responsible must be arrested and sent to jail immediately," Owaisi added.

Jibe at PM Modi's Uzbekistan Award

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with Uzbekistan's supreme state award, the Order of "Oliy Darajali Dustlik", Owaisi congratulated the Prime Minister and took a swipe at the BJP and RSS over their past references to Mughal emperor Babur. "I congratulate the BJP; the very country from which Babur came to India has conferred an award upon the Prime Minister. The Fergana Valley is in Uzbekistan. Wherever the Prime Minister goes these days, he returns with an award. Congratulations," Owaisi said.

He added, "You used to hurl so many insults in Babur's name, yet the people of that very country are now honouring you with an award. The Sangh needs to reflect on this."

"We hope that members of the Sangh Parivar and RSS supporters will no longer speak of Babur in that manner," Owaisi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received Uzbekistan's highest state honour, the Order of "Oliy Darajali Dustlik" from its President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and thanked his "brother" for the honour, saying India and Uzbekistan will work together for the welfare of the Global South and humanity. (ANI)