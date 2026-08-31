Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy accused the BJP of politicising Minister B Nagendra's resignation. He alleged the party is against backward classes, SC/STs, and the poor, and only sides with big industrialists like Adani and Ambani.

Reddy Accuses BJP of Politicising Resignation

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday accused the BJP of politicising the resignation issue of Minister B Nagendra, alleging that the party was against backward classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women and labourers.

Speaking near Savalasang village in Indi taluk of Vijayapura district, Reddy said there was no need for Nagendra to resign, but he stepped down despite that. "There was no need to resign, but still he has resigned. BJP people are against backward classes, SC, ST, women and labourers. They are always with big people like Adani and Ambani. They are never pro-poor. They are using the Nagendra issue for politics," he said.

On Vijayapura Ministerial Post

On the demand for another ministerial post for Vijayapura district, Reddy said the matter should be taken up with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "Ask this matter to the Chief Minister. He has said that we will make another woman minister in the state," he said.

'Parks Should Be Protected'

Reacting to opposition over the proposed commercialisation of parks, the minister said parks should be protected and expanded while maintaining environmental balance. "Opposition is being expressed to commercialisation. Parks should remain and grow. If there is no forest, there is no world. Common people should also save the environment," Reddy said.

Reddy Questions RSS's Role in Freedom Movement

On the bail granted by the 42nd ACJM court to Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress youth leader Mohammed Nalapad in a case related to alleged derogatory posts against the RSS and its members, Reddy questioned the role of the organisation during the freedom movement. "Where were the RSS or Vishwa Hindu Parishad during the freedom movement? None of them participated in the freedom movement. For 52 years, they did not even hoist our national flag. They do not even sing the national anthem in their meetings," he said. (ANI)