The Odisha Janata Congress (OJC) protested outside the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, alleging corruption and administrative failure. Leaders highlighted poor civic conditions like faulty streetlights, bad roads, and severe waterlogging across the city.

OJC Protests Against Cuttack Municipal Corporation

The Odisha Janata Congress (OJC) staged a protest outside the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), raising serious concerns over the civic condition of the city and alleging corruption and administrative failure. The protest was held at the call of OJC chairman and engineer Mohammad Moquim, under the leadership of Cuttack city president Giribala Behera.

Poor Civic Amenities Highlighted

Addressing the gathering, OJC leader Yakudin Mohammad alleged that despite the completion of nearly four and a half years of the current civic administration, several basic problems continue to affect residents. The leaders claimed that streetlights remain non-functional in several areas, roads and sanitation services are inadequate, and even moderate rainfall leads to severe waterlogging across parts of Cuttack.

Questions Raised Over JICA Drainage Project

The protesters also questioned the implementation of the JICA-backed drainage project, alleging that despite major investments and the completion of key drains, waterlogging remains a persistent problem.

Corruption Allegations and Demand for Inquiry

OJC leaders further levelled allegations of irregularities involving civic officials and demanded a Vigilance inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities. They also criticised the appointment and continuation of retired officials in the civic administration, claiming that public money is being misused.

Calls for Administrative Overhaul

The protesters warned that their agitation would intensify in the coming days if corrective action is not taken. Calling for an administrative overhaul, the OJC demanded that officials facing allegations of corruption be transferred immediately and urged the government to take steps towards building a "corruption-free Cuttack Municipal Corporation." (ANI)