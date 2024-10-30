Chilling CCTV footage shows speeding car, driven by minor, runs over 2 girls making rangoli in Indore (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, two girls were seriously injured after a speeding car ran over them when they were making rangolis outside their homes in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
 

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 4:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

In a shocking incident, two girls were seriously injured after a speeding car ran over them when they were making rangolis outside their homes in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The tragic incident that happened in city's Bhawani Nagar on Monday evening was captured on CCTV camera.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the victims were identified as Priyanshi (18) and Nivya (13). Meanwhile, the driver, a minor, fled the scene, leaving behind the injured girls who were later rushed to the hospital by locals.

The now-viral video shows the girls making rangoli when suddenly the speeding car crashes into them and then a local shop, also hitting several two-wheelers parked on the roadside.

Furious local residents quickly gathered, overturning the car and trying to pull out the girls struck under the car.

Also read: Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident

Police said an initial search of the vehicle yielded no signs of intoxication. However, the driver, identified as Agrawal (17), was later apprehended in the night and is currently being interrogated by police.

