Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident

    In a shocking incident in Indore, a pregnant advocate and her husband were brutally attacked after their scooter collided with an electric scooter.

    Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    In a shocking incident in Indore, a pregnant advocate and her husband were brutally attacked after their scooter collided with an electric scooter. The incident, which occurred on Monday night, has garnered widespread attention following the circulation of a disturbing video capturing the confrontation.

    According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tushar Singh, the couple was traveling from Khajrana intersection toward Anand Bazaar when the collision took place near a local paan shop. The complainant, who is four months pregnant, reported that the impact caused their scooter to topple over, leading to an altercation with the two accused, identified as Ahmed Ali and Syed Marjin Ali.

    Following the collision, the situation escalated rapidly as the accused allegedly confronted the husband, using abusive language and provoking a heated argument. During the confrontation, they summoned additional accomplices to the scene, intensifying the altercation.

    Also read: Indore HORROR! Armyman allegedly rapes pregnant friend in hotel room, was blackmailing her with obscene videos

    Witnesses claim that the assailants dragged the husband to a nearby building, where they assaulted him with belts. In an attempt to protect her husband, the pregnant woman intervened, only to face violence herself. Despite informing the attackers of her pregnancy, she was reportedly grabbed by the throat and violently pushed aside.

    Ankit, an acquaintance of the couple who happened to be in the area, witnessed the attack and attempted to step in to help but was also assaulted by the group. Following the chaos, the assailants attempted to flee the scene; however, they were apprehended by the gathering crowd of onlookers.

    The couple was subsequently rushed to MY Hospital for medical attention, where a significant number of right-wing activists arrived to support them. After receiving necessary treatment, they proceeded to the Palasia police station, where a formal complaint was lodged, resulting in a case being registered against the attackers.

    ACP Singh confirmed that a case of attempted murder has been filed against three individuals involved in the assault. While Ahmed Ali and Syed Marjin Ali were arrested shortly after the incident, one accomplice remains at large.

    Also read: Kerala: Man, pregnant wife attacked for not giving way to MLA's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet AJR

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too anr

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too

    Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak residents in Delhi Chennai Hyderabad Total 22 captured vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak citizens in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad; Total arrests reach 22

    UPI 123Pay, UPI Lite limits increased: What RBI MPC decision means for you AJR

    UPI 123Pay, UPI Lite limits increased: What RBI MPC decision means for you

    Karnataka High Court orders provide insurance coverage even if vehicles do not have FC and License vkp

    'Provide insurance coverage even if vehicles don’t have FC, License': Karnataka HC issues order

    Recent Stories

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet AJR

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet

    Ilaiyaraaja loses FIRST National Award to AR Rahman by one vote RBA

    Ilaiyaraaja loses FIRST National Award to AR Rahman by one vote

    Stree 2 to Khel Khel Mein: A look at must-watch OTT releases this week in October 2024 gcw

    Stree 2 to Khel Khel Mein: A look at must-watch OTT releases this week in October 2024

    MTV EMAs 2024: Complete list of nominees unveiled, with Taylor Swift leading pack- Check it out NTI

    MTV EMAs 2024: Complete List of nominees unveiled, with Taylor Swift leading pack— Check it out

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too anr

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon