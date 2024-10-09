Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident

In a shocking incident in Indore, a pregnant advocate and her husband were brutally attacked after their scooter collided with an electric scooter.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tushar Singh, the couple was traveling from Khajrana intersection toward Anand Bazaar when the collision took place near a local paan shop. The complainant, who is four months pregnant, reported that the impact caused their scooter to topple over, leading to an altercation with the two accused, identified as Ahmed Ali and Syed Marjin Ali.

Following the collision, the situation escalated rapidly as the accused allegedly confronted the husband, using abusive language and provoking a heated argument. During the confrontation, they summoned additional accomplices to the scene, intensifying the altercation.

Witnesses claim that the assailants dragged the husband to a nearby building, where they assaulted him with belts. In an attempt to protect her husband, the pregnant woman intervened, only to face violence herself. Despite informing the attackers of her pregnancy, she was reportedly grabbed by the throat and violently pushed aside.

Ankit, an acquaintance of the couple who happened to be in the area, witnessed the attack and attempted to step in to help but was also assaulted by the group. Following the chaos, the assailants attempted to flee the scene; however, they were apprehended by the gathering crowd of onlookers.

The couple was subsequently rushed to MY Hospital for medical attention, where a significant number of right-wing activists arrived to support them. After receiving necessary treatment, they proceeded to the Palasia police station, where a formal complaint was lodged, resulting in a case being registered against the attackers.

ACP Singh confirmed that a case of attempted murder has been filed against three individuals involved in the assault. While Ahmed Ali and Syed Marjin Ali were arrested shortly after the incident, one accomplice remains at large.

