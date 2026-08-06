A content creator's video about a racist confrontation at a Japanese 7-Eleven has gone viral. He claims the police scolded the store owner and apologised to him.

An Indian traveller's final day in Japan took an unexpected turn after he described a racist confrontation at a 7-Eleven store. Content creator Anant M, who documents his travels on Instagram, shared a video recounting the incident that allegedly took place in Shizuoka.

According to Anant, the incident occurred on his last day in the city when he entered the store and requested a staff member to reheat his food. He claimed the employee initially agreed, but moments later, the store owner allegedly intervened, began shouting at him and made what he described as racist remarks.

The situation escalated when, according to Anant, the store owner called the police. He wrote in his Instagram post, "Thanks to Japan Police. It was my last day in Shizuka, Japan. While I was in a 7-Eleven, I requested the staff to reheat my food for which he agreed. But later the store owner shouted at me and made racist reactions. Later, she called the police against me, but nothing turned opposite, and the police scolded her and let me go with respect and an apology."

Traveller claims Nepali staff member may have lost job after supporting him

Anant claimed that after hearing both sides, the police reviewed the situation, treated him respectfully, apologised for the inconvenience and reprimanded the store owner. He also expressed gratitude to a Nepali employee at the store, claiming the staff member tried to stand by the truth despite facing pressure during the incident.

The creator further alleged that the Nepali employee may have later lost his job because of the incident, though this claim has not been independently verified. The video has since gone viral, with many social media users praising the conduct of the Japanese police while condemning the alleged racist behaviour described by Anant.

Several commenters thanked the officers for what they viewed as a fair and professional response. Others expressed concern over the reported treatment of the Nepali staff member and hoped he had not faced repercussions for supporting the traveller.

The incident has sparked debate on social media about racism in Japan and the treatment of foreign travellers. While Japan is known for its hospitality and safety, incidents of discrimination have been reported by foreigners in the past.

Anant's followers have expressed shock at the alleged behaviour of the store owner. Many have shared their own experiences of travelling in Japan, with some defending the country and others acknowledging that prejudice exists.

The content creator did not disclose the name of the store or its exact location in Shizuoka. He also did not share details of the police complaint or any official response from the authorities.

Attempts to reach Anant for further comment have not been successful. It is also unclear whether the store owner has responded to the allegations.