Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's resignation over Gulzar Singh's suicide in Sangrur. The party has vowed to take legal action and protest until an FIR is filed and the minister is arrested.

Congress Demands Resignation, Cites Legal Disparity

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday demanded the resignation of State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the death of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur district. Questioning the disparity in legal enforcement, Bajwa asked how two sets of laws could exist in the country, asserting that the party will ensure legal action against the minister.

"There cannot be two sets of laws in this country. One of our District Managers, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, committed suicide. In his statement, he named a Cabinet Minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar. The minister was arrested and has been in jail for seven months. When Gulzar Singh committed suicide, he stated that Harpal Cheema was responsible. Five people were arrested, but not Harpal Cheema. Can there be two sets of laws in this country? We will take to the streets to ensure that he resigns. Through the Punjab and Haryana High Court, we will seek both his resignation and his arrest. He will end up behind bars..." said Bajwa.

Gulzar Singh, a Sangrur resident and member of the Valmiki community, died after allegedly being harassed for confronting the minister over Punjab's worsening drug crisis. He took the extreme step after confronting Minister Cheema during a public event regarding the drug addiction affecting his son. Following the encounter, Singh was allegedly subjected to severe intimidation, mental distress, and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to issue a public apology for questioning the minister.

Warring Seeks FIR, CM's Apology

Following the incident, Punjab Congress chief & MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, targeting the AAP-led Punjab government, declared that Congress demands registration of an FIR against Cheema and an apology from Bhagwant Mann for allegedly shielding a culprit.

"...Today, the entire Congress party, under the leadership of Sachin Pilot, has held a march. We demand that Harpal Cheema resign, that an FIR be registered against him immediately, and that he be arrested. Furthermore, Bhagwant Mann must apologise for shielding a culprit. That is our demand, and I will say nothing more..." Warring told reporters.

Pilot Alleges Government Pressure, Demands Impartial Probe

Congress General Secretary in charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot alleged that the state government forced the family to perform final rites under duress. Highlighting the exclusion of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema from the case, Pilot questioned why FIRs and vigilance inquiries are promptly unleashed against Congress members over minor issues, whereas no action is taken when a minister is implicated, emphasising that the party is simply calling for an impartial investigation into the matter.

"It is the government's duty to ensure justice. It would have been better if an investigation had been conducted, an FIR registered and the law allowed to take its course. Instead, the government—according to the family—forced the final rites to be performed under duress. They were pressured, and while the FIR names various individuals, it omits the Finance Minister. You file FIRs against Congress members for minor issues, order vigilance inquiries, and unleash the state police; yet here, your Finance Minister is being implicated...We are simply calling for an investigation and a resignation," Pilot told reporters. (ANI)