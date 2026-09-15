Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, approved proposals worth over Rs 42,490 crore. This includes Rs 36,006.22 crore for the Samagra Shiksha scheme, funds for transport, horticulture, irrigation projects and creation of new posts.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved proposals worth more than Rs 42,490 crore aimed at accelerating the state’s overall development, strengthening infrastructure and expanding public welfare measures.

Rs 36,006 Crore for Samagra Shiksha Scheme

Among the key proposals, the council of ministers approved Rs 36,006.22 crore for the continuation of the Centre-sponsored Samagra Shiksha scheme from financial year 2026-27 to 2030-31. The scheme covers students from pre-primary to Class 12 and focuses on improving the quality of school education, learning outcomes, equity and inclusion, vocational education and teacher training.

Infrastructure and Agriculture Development

The Cabinet also approved Rs 1,166.60 crore for the continuation of 11 schemes of the Transport Department from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031, aimed at strengthening transport infrastructure and expanding citizen facilities.

For the horticulture and food processing sector, the council of ministers sanctioned Rs 491 crore for the continuation of eight state-funded schemes over the next five years. The decision is aimed at increasing farmers’ income, improving the area and quality of horticultural crops and promoting food processing units.

Similarly, in the irrigation sector, the Cabinet granted over Rs 2,607 crore for three projects. These include Rs 1,846.05 crore for the Chitawad Major Irrigation Project in Ujjain, Rs 749.62 crore for the Gaund Major Irrigation Project in Singrauli and Rs 11.49 crore for the Chanderi Micro Irrigation Project in Ashoknagar.

The Chitawad project, being developed on the Kshipra river near Mahidpur in Ujjain district, is aimed at providing irrigation facilities to 65,000 hectares. The Gaund project in Singrauli is expected to develop irrigation potential across 34,500 hectares, while the Chanderi Micro Irrigation Project is believed to provide irrigation facilities to 28,000 hectares in Ashoknagar.

New Posts and Financial Measures

Additionally, the Cabinet also approved 21 new posts for establishing district mineral offices in the newly formed districts of Maihar, Mauganj and Pandhurna, with seven posts sanctioned for each district.

The Council of ministers further approved 36 regular posts for four upgraded high schools in Anuppur and Shahdol districts. The posts include four principals, 24 secondary teachers, four primary teachers and four Assistant Grade-3 positions.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet decided to provide an interest-free loan of Rs 2,220.62 crore to the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation (MARKFED) to ensure repayment of the remaining foodgrain credit-limit loan for the Rabi Marketing Year 2024-25 by September 30, 2026. The loan will be provided by the Finance Department, keeping in view the state’s cash liquidity and fiscal deficit limits. (ANI)