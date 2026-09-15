BJP MP Sambit Patra slammed the Congress party after its leader BK Hariprasad called jailed activist Umar Khalid a 'nationalist'. Patra accused the grand old party of appeasement politics and undermining India's core ideology.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on the Congress party after Karnataka Congress leader BK Hariprasad termed jailed activist Umar Khalid a "nationalist," accusing the grand old party of undermining India's core ideology and resorting to appeasement politics. The political showdown erupted after Hariprasad defended Khalid amid protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) against the proposed screening of a documentary on the former student leader at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Patra Condemns 'Nationalist' Tag for Umar Khalid

Speaking to reporters, Sambit Patra strongly condemned Hariprasad's comments and recalled Khalid’s alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots. "The statement BK Hariprasad made is also condemnable. In response to the ABVP's opposition to the documentary about Umar Khalid at the Jindal University law college, Umar Khalid has been called a nationalist. BK Hariprasad has said that Umar Khalid is a nationalist, and at the same time, he's raised questions about ABVP's credentials," Patra said. "Just think about it—this is the exact same Umar Khalid. How many people were killed in Delhi during the CAA protests in February 2020? A UAPA case was filed. The case went to all the courts. Just a few months ago, in February 2026, even the Supreme Court rejected Umar Khalid's bail," the BJP MP added.

Accusing the Congress of having undue sympathy for individuals facing charges, Patra drew parallels with past interactions between Congress leadership and separatist figures. "Just look at how much sympathy the Congress party has for Umar Khalid. They're calling him a nationalist. This is the same Congress party that once invited Yasin Malik and gave him a hug. Manmohan Singh even gave him an award of sorts. So, from Yasin Malik to Umar Khalid... Congress party nationalists have always undermined India's core ideology, and this is what the Congress party has stooped to: appeasement. And I firmly believe the people of Karnataka and the rest of India will answer them," Patra asserted.

Hariprasad's Counter-Attack

The controversy erupted after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) sought the Centre's intervention demanding a permanent cancellation of the screening of a documentary on Khalid at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Launching a stinging counter-attack on the RSS-affiliated student organisation, Hariprasad said, "Umar Khalid is a nationalist, and ABVP has no right to speak about him because they adore Nathuram Godse—who was an anti-national and the first terrorist of the country. They have no moral right.”

BJP Slams Congress for Skipping BRICS Dinner

Sambit Patra also mounted a fierce attack on the Congress party, hitting out at Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states for skipping the official BRICS dinner hosted in the national capital. Patra took sharp exception to the absence of key Congress leaders and Chief Ministers from the official dinner hosted for visiting foreign dignitaries and heads of state.

"The BRICS meeting has just concluded. The entire country saw how India hosted it and how India's global image advanced on the world stage. All heads of state from BRICS countries came to India," Patra said. "When the dinner took place, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states were also invited. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy sent an acknowledgement on the 12th stating that he would attend the dinner, but later stated he would be unable to attend due to unavoidable circumstances... DK Shivakumar and VD Satheesan also did not attend the event... The Congress-ruled states, in a way, boycotted the event.... This sends the wrong message," the BJP leader remarked, slamming the opposition party for politicising an event of national and international significance. (ANI)